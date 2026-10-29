Carlos Iglesias, an agriculture expert, visited Ibadan twice within a month and found himself struck by something Nigerians say before guests even speak

The phrase that confused him at first turned out to carry a meaning far deeper than the typical English response he expected

His experience of Nigerian warmth left him with a sense of commitment to the country's agriculture and food production future

Carlos Iglesias, an agriculture professional, visited Ibadan, Nigeria twice within the space of roughly a month and came away with an experience he felt compelled to share publicly on LinkedIn on October 25, 2026.

What caught him off guard was not the food, the weather, or the business meetings. It was a phrase: "you are welcome."

A White man who travelled to Nigeria twice opens up about his Ibadan experience. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Carlos Iglesias

Source: UGC

White man's Ibadan visit: The phrase that changed everything

In most English-speaking contexts, "you are welcome" follows a "thank you."

But in Nigeria, Iglesias discovered that locals use it differently — not as a response, but as a genuine expression of hospitality extended to guests the moment they arrive or are received.

He recalled one particular moment when someone held a door for him. He was about to say "thank you" when the person said "you are welcome" first. The timing puzzled him initially, until the meaning clicked into place.

"Then it hit me. I am actually welcomed here," he wrote on LinkedIn.

That small cultural detail, repeated across long meetings, evening walks, and chance encounters, left a lasting impression on him.

Commitment to Nigeria's agricultural future

Iglesias acknowledged that Nigeria presents real challenges as a place to work, but he described it as a country where a "true revolution" in agriculture and food production is urgently needed.

The warmth he encountered, combined with the expertise and enthusiasm he said he could offer, deepened his sense of purpose around the country.

He closed his post with a heartfelt note of gratitude, writing:

"I just want to say, thank you Nigeria!!"

Nigerians react to White man's Ibadan experience

His post drew responses from Nigerians who recognised the cultural pride embedded in his observation.

Tayo Ikechi said:

"You are always welcome to the motherland. Hope you were able to lay your hands on some Amala & Ewedu 😂."

Chukwudi Ebenezer said:

"Thanks for sharing this, Carlos! Nigeria has its challenges, but the warmth and hospitality of its people are something special. With the right skills and dedication, agriculture can be revolutionized and food security enhanced. Nigeria is always there for you!"

Ilyas M said:

"You're welcome, and we mean it when we say it."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a White man had expressed his admiration for Nigeria after visiting the country and blasted the Western media.

White streamer who visited Nigeria raises alarm

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a White streamer who visited Nigeria had raised an alarm from a police station.

The content creator claimed he was about to be deported and shared a clip from an unidentified police station where he is being held.

He claimed that his passport had been taken from him by the officers.

Source: Legit.ng