Shittu Raheemat Bolanle, a UNILAG law graduate, announced her LL.B completion with a 2:1 degree and a top grade in her final year project

Her project topic on artificial intelligence and negligence caught the attention of legal scholars and students across social media

Raheemat shared pictures of her project work and academic records, sparking widespread reactions online, especially with respect to her topic

Shittu Raheemat Bolanle, a law graduate from the University of Lagos, has gone viral after announcing her LL.B completion with a second-class upper classification and an A grade in her final year project, with her choice of dissertation topic drawing the most attention online.

Raheemat shared the news on October 28, 2026, via her X account @rahhsznn, posting photographs of herself alongside her bound project work, including a clear shot of the cover page revealing her research topic.

A UNILAG law graduate celebrates scoring an 'A' in her project work. Photo credit: @rahhsznn

Source: Twitter

UNILAG law graduate's interesting project topic

Her project was titled: "Artificial Intelligence and the Tort of Negligence: Locating the Burden of ‘Duty of Care’ for Generative AI Systems in the Age of Technological Advancement."

The topic, which explored artificial intelligence and negligence under common law, immediately sparked conversation among fellow law students and legal enthusiasts who considered it both timely and ambitious for an undergraduate dissertation.

She also shared a screenshot of her UNILAG registration summary, which displayed her mode of entry, programme status, degree standing, and confirmation that she had passed all required units for graduation.

UNILAG: A final year project that sparked debate online

The choice to write about AI negligence at the undergraduate level drew admiration from commenters who noted how relevant the subject is becoming within legal academia.

Questions around how courts would determine liability when an artificial intelligence system causes harm, and how the standard of "reasonable care" would apply to a non-human actor, are among the issues her work appears to have touched on, based on reactions from those who engaged with her post.

Raheemat's caption read:

"officially completed my LL.B with a 2:1 and an A in my final year project! UNILAG, never again pls. kama pade mo laye."

See her tweet below:

Netizens react to UNILAG graduate's tweet

The post gathered significant attention, with several people requesting access to her work and encouraging her to take her research further.

@RajiMubarak1 said:

"Great topic. Please try to publish your work. Or at least make it available on SSRN or academia.edu."

@Amoasikristofer said:

"Congratulations 🎊🎉🪅🎉 Can I please get a copy of your project?"

@Teshie_youngboy said:

"You could use this as your LLM thesis tbh."

@aktshually said:

"A very important subject. Interesting to think about how an Ai even could breach its duty, since we would presumably define 'reasonable care' as whatever behavior we typically see from an Ai. Congratulations from a fellow student of the common law."

Legit.ng reported that a UI graduate had gone viral owing to her project topic.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan law graduate had gone viral due to her unusual project topic.

UI law graduate's project topic earns her $100

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan law graduate was gifted $100 because of her interesting project topic.

Announcing the $100 gift to the law graduate, Barrister Akintunde, in a Facebook post, informed netizens that Mariam has been found.

He said that N333, 200 was sent to her, which is the total of his N200k and the naira equivalent of the donor's $100 gift.

Source: Legit.ng