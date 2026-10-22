Malta's Identità agency outlined the conditions under which third-country nationals can obtain a residence permit for short-term employment

Applicants must secure a valid employment licence from Jobsplus before submitting their permit application through the Expatriates Portal

The short-term permit carries a €50 application fee and comes with a strict condition that sets it apart from longer-term work arrangements

Malta has outlined the specific conditions that apply to third-country nationals who wish to live and work on the island for periods shorter than six months, with the country's identity and residence authority, Identità, publishing the full requirements through its Expatriates Portal.

According to Identità, a foreign national from outside the European Union who has secured employment in Malta for fewer than six months may apply for a residence permit, provided they already hold a valid employment licence issued by Jobsplus, the country's employment and training corporation, covering the relevant period.

Malta explains residence permit conditions for foreigners working under 6 months. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How Malta short-term permit process works

The application process involves two steps. Once the residence document is first issued, the applicant must then submit a separate application specifically for employment lasting less than six months, to cover the full duration stated on the employment licence.

The application fee is set at €50 and is submitted online through the Expatriates Portal.

One critical condition applies to this category: the permit cannot be renewed. Any third-country national who decides they wish to stay and work in Malta for six months or longer must apply instead for a Single Work Permit, which is a separate and distinct process.

Documents required for Malta residence application

Applicants are required to upload a full set of supporting documents through the online portal. These same originals must then be physically presented at a biometrics appointment. The required documents include a completed and signed residence application form, a full copy of the applicant's passport including blank pages, the valid Jobsplus employment licence, and proof of health screening approval from Malta's Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Unit.

Applicants must also provide a property lease or purchase agreement clearly listing them as the tenant or buyer, along with a Housing Authority approval letter confirming the premises have been registered and vetted in line with Maltese law. A Lease Agreement Professional Attestation Form, signed by the landlord and officially stamped by a lawyer, notary, or legal procurator, is also required.

Health insurance is compulsory, with a minimum coverage limit of €100,000, covering outpatient and inpatient treatment in Malta and, where necessary, in other European countries.

Additional documents may apply depending on the nature of the work. Those operating light passenger transport vehicles must present a driving licence issued by Malta or another EU member state. Workers employed directly or indirectly in the tourism and hospitality sector are required to present a Skills Pass issued by the Institute of Tourism Studies under regulations established in 2024. Identità also reserves the right to request any other documents it considers relevant to the application.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng