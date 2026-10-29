BUA Group said a fraudulent individual is sending vendor registration emails using an address linked to BUA Refinery

The company said it has never authorised any individual, agent or organisation to carry out vendor registration on its behalf

BUA Group urged the public to report suspicious emails, links or phone numbers to security agencies

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

BUA Group has raised the alarm over a fraud scheme in which an unknown individual is sending vendor registration request emails to members of the public, falsely presenting themselves as a staff member of BUA Refinery.

In a disclaimer posted on X on Thursday, October 29, 2026, the company said it had been alerted to emails requesting vendor registration and containing attachments from an address purportedly associated with the refinery.

BUA Group raises alarm over fraudulent vendor registration requests targeting the public. Photo: BUAgroup

Source: UGC

BUA Refinery did not authorise any vendor registration

The company stated that BUA Refinery, a subsidiary of BUA Group, had never appointed any individual, agent, agency or organisation to register vendors on its behalf and had no plans to do so.

The statement reads:

"Our attention has been drawn to fraudulent activities of a certain individual circulating Vendor Registration Request e-mails with an attachment using j.h.bukar@bua-refinery.compurportedly from BUA Refinery, as our staff.

"We hereby state that BUA Refinery (a subsidiary of BUA Group) has at no time mandated or designated any individual, agent, agency, or organisation to conduct vendor registration on its behalf and does not intend to do so.

BUA Group urged anyone who encounters suspicious emails, links, phone numbers or individuals claiming to represent the group or any of its subsidiaries to report them to the relevant security agencies for prompt action.

It continues:

" The general public is hereby advised to be very cautious and not provide any details to any individual or agency claiming to be acting on BUA’s behalf. Please report any suspicious link(s), email(s), mobile number(s), or fraudulent individual(s) claiming to be agents of BUA Group or any of its subsidiaries to relevant security agencies for prompt action. "

BUA Refinery says it has not appointed anyone to register vendors. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

The company also advised the public to rely on its verified social media platforms and official websites for information about its activities.

BUA added:

"Always visit our verified social media platforms for the latest updates and news about our activities or our secured websites - http://buagroup.com, http://buacement.com, http://buafoodsplc.com or http://buagypsumplaster.com"

NRS alerts job seekers about fake FIRS vacancy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has warned Nigerians against a fake recruitment notice circulating online and falsely claiming to offer employment opportunities with the former Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The Service said its attention had been drawn to a notice titled “Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS Job Vacancy Replacement”, which is being circulated on social media and other platforms.

According to the NRS, the fake notice claims to advertise job opportunities within the agency and directs interested applicants to submit their information through the email address recruit@replacementnhrmt.org

Source: Legit.ng