Australia Publishes Minimum English Test Score for Foreigners Seeking Visa under Subclass 192
- The Australian Department of Home Affairs published the minimum English language scores required for the Pacific Engagement Visa (subclass 192)
- Applicants must score at least 5.0 on the IELTS listening and speaking components, with equivalent benchmarks set for four other recognised tests
- Citizens of Pacific island countries and Timor-Leste can bypass the test requirement if they meet certain work or study conditions
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Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published the minimum English language test scores that applicants for the Pacific Engagement Visa (subclass 192) must achieve, as part of the eligibility requirements for the permanent residency pathway.
The subclass 192 visa allows citizens of Pacific island countries and Timor-Leste to live and work in Australia permanently, but applicants must first be selected through a ballot before they can lodge a visa application.
Australia subclass 192 visa: English test score requirements
The department has set out minimum scores across five recognised English language tests.
Applicants who sit the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) must achieve at least 5.0 in both the listening and speaking components.
Those taking the Occupational English Test (OET) need a minimum grade of 'B' in the same two sections.
For the Test of English as a Foreign Language internet-based Test (TOEFL iBT), the required scores are at least 4 for listening and at least 14 for speaking.
Applicants using the Pearson Test of English Academic (PTE Academic) must score at least 36 in each of the listening and speaking sections.
The Cambridge C1 Advanced test requires a minimum of 154 in both components.
The department noted that test results must have been obtained within three years before either the date the applicant submitted a valid visa application or the date a decision is made on the application.
Legit.ng reported that Australia listed 23 countries whose citizens are eligible for visas under subclass 462.
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had listed 13 conditions that foreigners seeking its subclass 192 visa for permanent residence must meet.
Australia's age limit for subclass 192 visa
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had set an age limit for people seeking to apply for its subclass 192 visa.
According to guidance published by the Australian Government Department of Home Affairs, applicants must be aged between 18 and 46 inclusive at the time of applying.
Anyone outside that range is not eligible to apply for the visa.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng