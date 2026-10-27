Adeyemi Teslim, a graduate from Ikorodu, completed his engineering degree at the University of Ilorin after five years of study

He earned five scholarships during his time at UNILORIN, including awards from MTN Foundation and NNPC Limited/TotalEnergies

Teslim also racked up wins at multiple hackathons and competitions, including a country-level victory representing Nigeria

Adeyemi Teslim, a young man from Ikorodu in Lagos State, has celebrated completing his Bachelor of Engineering degree at the University of Ilorin, sharing a list of achievements from his five years on campus that has drawn admiration online.

In a LinkedIn post shared in October 2026, Teslim reflected on his undergraduate journey with gratitude, describing it as a period of learning, character development, and growth.

UNILORIN student who won NNPC scholarship bags engineering degree, lists awards

Source: UGC

Beyond the degree itself, he listed professional designations he earned alongside it, including Graduate Member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (GMNSE) and Professional Engineer (P.Eng.) status.

Five Scholarships in Five Years

One of the most striking aspects of Teslim's university career was his consistent success in securing financial support. He received five scholarships and bursary awards during his studies: the MTN Foundation Scholarship, the EOY of Greater Miami Valley Scholarship, the Cowrywise Ambassador Scholarship, the NNPC Limited/TotalEnergies Scholarship, and the Kwara State Bursary Award, which he received twice.

On the academic side, Teslim completed multiple research projects and achieved a Q1 journal publication, with three additional manuscripts currently under review. He also presented at FETICON 2026, a notable milestone for an undergraduate.

Hackathon Wins and a Family Record

Teslim's competitive record further set his university years apart. He won the SPE Innovation Challenge outright and was named Nigeria Country Winner at AspenTech University. He claimed the Best Decarbonisation Team award at the Girls and Women Technological Empowerment Organisation (GWTEO) competition and earned the Expert Award three times at the AIChE ChemESports challenge. He was also a finalist at the NIFST Innovation Challenge.

In his post, Teslim described himself as the best graduating student in the history of the Adeyemi family, a personal milestone he noted with quiet pride. He also completed multiple leadership programmes and professional certifications before leaving campus.

Closing his LinkedIn post on a forward-looking note, he wrote: "And the beautiful part? I'm only getting started. More research. Bigger opportunities. Greater impact."

His announcement drew warm responses from people who know him personally.

Adeyemi Samiat said:

"That's my brother y'alll. Super proud of you."

Adenola Ololade said:

"Congratulations Adeyemi's BGS."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng