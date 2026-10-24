Qatar's Ministry of Interior has outlined the full range of on-arrival visas available to foreigners entering the country

The visa categories listed cover tourists, business travellers, seafarers, and GCC-linked residents, among others

It is worth noting that travellers can access these visas directly at the airport without needing to apply in advance

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has published details of nine on-arrival visa categories available to foreign nationals entering the country, allowing eligible travellers to obtain entry permission directly at the airport rather than applying beforehand.

The announcement, which applies in 2026, outlines a broad range of options catering to tourists, business visitors, and those with ties to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.

Qatar lists nine types of visas foreigners can get on arrival at the airport. Photo credit: Mahmud Hams

Source: Getty Images

Types of on-arrival visas available in Qatar

According to the Ministry of Interior, the following visa categories are available upon arrival:

1. Tourist visa (90 days).

2. Tourist visa (30 days).

3. Common tourist visa for 33 countries.

4. Visa for GCC residents and their accompaniers.

5. Visa for accompaniers of GCC citizens.

6. On-arrival visa for truck drivers from GCC countries.

7. Visa for newborn babies.

8. Visa for seafarers.

9. Business visa (in accordance with the terms and conditions).

The inclusion of a shared tourist visa covering 33 countries signals Qatar's intent to simplify entry for a wide pool of international travellers.

Meanwhile, the dedicated category for GCC residents and their accompanying family members reflects the close regional ties between Qatar and its Gulf neighbours.

Specialised categories such as the visa for seafarers and the on-arrival option for truck drivers from GCC states point to provisions designed for specific professional and transit needs, while the newborn baby visa addresses a practical gap for families travelling with infants born abroad.

The business visa is available subject to terms and conditions set by the ministry.

Legit.ng reported that Qatar listed three conditions that foreigners must meet to get its visa with an ETA.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported on 17 countries offering Nigerians visa on arrival and their respective durations.

Qatar's residency requirement for permanent residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar had published how long foreigners must reside in the country before seeking permanent residency.

The guidance, posted on the ministry's official portal, sets different thresholds depending on where an applicant was born.

Foreigners born outside Qatar must have spent at least 20 years in the country on a legal residence permit, while those born inside Qatar are required to have lived there for a minimum of 10 years under the same conditions.

Source: Legit.ng