Qatar's Ministry of Interior has outlined specific requirements that companies must satisfy before a group visa is approved

The visa is available to individuals, companies, and government institutions, but the costs vary significantly depending on the applicant

A key document linked to Qatar's Permanent Committee for Recruitment is among the requirements companies cannot bypass

For Nigerians and other foreign nationals eyeing opportunities in Qatar, the country's Ministry of Interior has published the conditions that companies and individuals must meet before a group visa can be granted.

Qatar's portal outlines that the visa is open to three categories of applicants: individuals, companies, and government institutions or authorities. However, the path to approval is not the same for all of them.

Qatar lists 4 conditions foreigners must meet to obtain group visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Companies and establishments applying for the visa are required to present approval from the Permanent Committee for Recruitment, specifying both the nationality and the exact number of workers being brought in. This is a firm prerequisite, and no company can bypass it.

Requirements for Qatar group visa

For individuals seeking visas for domestic workers or those in a similar category, a separate approval is needed — this one from the Committee Reviewing Recruitment Applications, which operates under the Ministry of Interior.

Beyond those approvals, all applicants, where the sponsorship is on an individual basis, must submit:

a completed application form, a copy of the sponsor's establishment ID, a passport copy of each worker being recruited, and a personal ID copy.

On the question of cost, the fees differ considerably. Ministries, government institutions, and embassies are exempt from paying any charge. Companies and establishments, however, pay QR 300. Qatari nationals applying in a personal capacity also pay QR 300.

Expatriates face the steepest charge, with QR 1,500 required for approval and an additional QR 300 for the visa itself, bringing their total to QR 1,800.

Applications are processed through Expatriates Affairs offices and Ministry of Interior service centres across Qatar.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng