Peter Olalekan David graduated from the University of Ilorin with a CGPA of 4.52/5.00 in Educational Technology

He earned multiple scholarships including awards from the Federal Scholarship Board and Ekiti State Scholarship Board

David was named Best Graduating Male Student in his department and ranked among the top 365 first-class graduates out of 11,213

Peter Olalekan David, a graduate of Educational Technology at the University of Ilorin, Nigeria, has celebrated finishing his undergraduate degree with First Class Honours, four scholarships, and a string of academic recognitions that have drawn admiration on social media.

David, who holds the post-nominal M.TRCN after completing his registration with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, shared the milestone on LinkedIn in October 2026.

UNILORIN graduate who won 4 scholarships bags first class degree, posts CGPA. Photo: LinkedIn/ Peter Olalekan

Source: UGC

He graduated with a cumulative grade point average of 4.52 out of 5.00, earning him the title of Best Graduating Male Student in the Department of Educational Technology.

He also ranked among the top 365 first-class graduates out of a total of 11,213 students in the 2025/2026 session and was named Outstanding Student of the Year for the same academic year.

UNILORIN first-class graduate won 4 scholarships

Funding his education was not left to chance. David secured the University of Ilorin Scholar award, a Federal Scholarship Board bursary, and the Ekiti State Scholarship and Bursary award for both 2024 and 2025.

He also received a scholarship from the Assembly of Prayer Anointed Ministry International, with more recognitions he says will be shared in time.

Beyond the financial support, David took on leadership roles within the Faculty of Education, serving as Academic Faculty Coordinator for the Faculty of Education Christian Students Fellowship across two consecutive academic sessions. He also held the position of Prayer Coordinator and later Academic Consultant within his departmental fellowship.

UNILORIN first-class graduate involved in AI research

David's final-year research project examined how generative artificial intelligence tools affect teaching effectiveness at the University of Ilorin, a topic that sits at the centre of growing conversation about technology's place in classrooms across Nigeria and beyond.

His credentials extend further than his degree. He holds a Distinction Diploma in Library and Information Science from Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State, alongside certifications in artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship through Unilever's Level Up programme, and mental healthcare advocacy through a Unilorin partnership. He was also certified as a Gemini Student and counts ambassadorial roles with FriendshipNPal and Cowrywise among his undergraduate achievements.

Reactions to his LinkedIn post reflected the esteem in which his peers hold the accomplishment.

Stella TAIWO said:

"Congratulations Brilliant Questionnaire"

Rasheed Afees Opeyemi said:

"Congratulations Scholar"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng