Taiwo Stella Oluwafunmiso emerged the Best Graduating Female Student at the University of Ilorin for the 2025/2026 session with a CGPA of 4.95 out of 5.00

Stella also won Best Graduating Student awards in both her department and faculty at UNILORIN, having earlier earned a Distinction in her National Diploma

Beyond academics, the Surveying and Geo-informatics graduate served as General Secretary of NISGS and represented her department at two paper presentation competitions

Taiwo Stella Oluwafunmiso, a Surveying and Geo-informatics graduate of the University of Ilorin, has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate a string of academic achievements, capping her undergraduate journey with a CGPA of 4.95 out of 5.00 and the title of Best Graduating Female Student at UNILORIN for the 2025/2026 session.

Sharing her story in October 2026, Stella described the moment as one she had long imagined and was finally ready to tell — not only as a celebration of how far she had come, but as a declaration of where she intended to go next.

UNILORIN student emerges overall best graduating female student. Photo: Taiwo Stella

Source: UGC

UNILORIN best graduating female student shares achievements

The Kwara State institution recognised Stella across multiple categories. She was named Best Graduating Student in the Department of Surveying and Geo-informatics, Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Environmental Sciences, and Best Graduating Female Student for the entire university. Her journey in the field began at the Federal School of Surveying in Oyo, Oyo State, where she earned a National Diploma with a Distinction and a grade of 3.66 out of 4.00.

During her time at UNILORIN, Stella took on responsibilities that stretched well beyond the lecture hall. She served as General Secretary of the Nigerian Institution of Surveying and Geo-informatics Students (NISGS), UNILORIN Chapter, under the GeoVision Administration, having overcome what she described as a fear of putting herself in the public eye.

She also represented her department at two competitive platforms. At the 3rd International Conference on Environmental Sciences (ICES 2025), her team finished in fourth place in the student paper presentation competition. At the Global Surveyors' Day 2026 celebration hosted by the Kwara State Branch, she presented a paper titled "From Data to Decision: Geospatial Intelligence for Evidence-Based Governance and the Evolving Role of Surveyors."

UNILORIN top female graduate shares goals

Stella's final-year research project focused on Geospatial Artificial Intelligence, an area she said deepened her interest in the analytical and computational aspects of geospatial science.

Going forward, she expressed a clear intention to build expertise in GeoAI, Advanced Geoinformatics, and Spatial Data Science, with a particular focus on how these tools can support environmental, urban, and infrastructure decision-making.

She stated that she is open to mentorship, internships, research collaborations, and professional opportunities in those fields.

Her LinkedIn post drew warm responses from her network.

Uthman Shittu said:

"Congratulations sis🎉 We are proud of you"

Olaniyan Aaron said:

"Congratulations Scholar see you at the top"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng