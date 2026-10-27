Solomon Anyebe, a public sector professional and a former Zenith Bank worker, shared a 2022 encounter with Prof. Kamene Okonjo at a hospital in Abuja

Prof. Kamene Okonjo, mother of WTO Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, died on October 23, 2026, aged 96

The Umu Obi Obahai royal family of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom in Delta state confirmed her passing in an official announcement

A public sector professional has shared a touching tribute to Prof. Kamene Okonjo, mother of World Trade Organisation Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, following her death at the age of 96 on Friday, October 23, 2026.

The Umu Obi Obahai royal family of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom in Delta state confirmed her passing through an official announcement.

A former Zenith Bank worker recalls a hospital encounter with Okonjo-Iweala’s mum. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Solomon Anyebe

Source: UGC

Solomon Anyebe wrote on LinkedIn on October 26, 2026, that he had met the late professor four years earlier while working as a marketer for Zenith Bank.

Okonjo-Iweala's mum: A chance meeting in Abuja

Anyebe recalled that in February 2022, his job required him to visit businesses across Abuja in search of new accounts.

During one of those visits, he walked into a hospital in the Life Camp area of the city, which he later learnt was owned by Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's husband.

It was there that he came across an elderly woman who had come in for a routine medical check. She turned out to be Prof. Kamene Okonjo.

"I went down on my knees to greet her, and I asked her to pray for me. I believed that the grace on a woman who raised such greatness could rest on me too," Anyebe wrote.

He said she placed her hands on him, offered a prayer, and spoke encouraging words to him, describing her as "calm, sweet and hospitable to a young stranger who had nothing to offer her."

He shared a picture of himself with the deceased and her husband.

Okonjo-Iweala's mum: A memory that shaped his path

Anyebe said the brief encounter left a lasting impression, one that carried him through a career shift from banking into public service.

"That moment stayed with me through every step since then, from banking to public service," he wrote.

Describing what he took away from the experience, Anyebe added:

"Her kindness that day showed me what true greatness looks like: it doesn't look down on anyone."

He closed his tribute by extending condolences to Dr Okonjo-Iweala and the wider Okonjo family of Ogwashi-Uku.

Netizens mourn Okonjo-Iweala's mum's demise

The post drew several responses from LinkedIn users.

@Benedict Enwezor, MPA, wrote:

"May Almighty God grant her eternal rest in Jesus mightiest name. Amen."

@Uzochi Nwaoha described her as:

"A great legend."

@Adebimpe Otufale called it:

"A lesson to us all to always treat people kindly."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Dr Okonjo-Iweala's son had reacted to his mother being named in Time Magazine's 2021 100 Most Influential Persons.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala speaks after mum's demise

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dr Okonjo-Iweala had broken her silence after her mother's death.

In a statement addressed to those who sent messages, Okonjo-Iweala wrote: "Today, I have been overwhelmed with messages of condolences and tributes to my wonderful mother. I just want to thank all my friends and followers and let you know how appreciative my entire family and I are of your support."

The WTO chief reflected on her mother's life with warmth, adding: "My mother lived a quality life till the end, and we are very grateful we had her for so long. May her soul rest in perfect peace."

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng