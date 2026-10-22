Malta's government outlined which foreign nationals are not required to pay the standard residency application fee

EU, EEA, and Swiss nationals fall under one of the three exempt categories, along with specific groups tied to Maltese nationals

Non-EU nationals who do not qualify for an exemption are required to pay a fee of €25 for a one-year residency document

Malta has clarified which categories of foreign nationals qualify for an exemption from the residency application fee, offering useful guidance for those planning a move to the island nation.

According to information published on the Maltese government's official website, three distinct groups are not required to pay when applying for residency.

Malta lists 3 categories of foreigners exempt from residency application fee. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who's exempt from Malta's residency application fee?

1. The first exempt group covers EU, EEA, and Swiss nationals, as well as their family members. These applicants pay nothing when submitting a standard residency application. However, if a residence document is lost, stolen, or destroyed, a replacement fee of €20 applies. A defaced document costs €15 to replace.

2. The second exempt group includes individuals married to a Maltese national who holds Exempt Person Status. These applicants are released from the fee requirement entirely.

3. The third exempt group applies to those who hold International Protection status and have just been released from detention. They, too, are not required to pay when applying for residency.

Malta residency: What non-exempt applicants pay

Foreign nationals who fall outside these three categories are subject to a fee of €25, which covers a residency document valid for one year or part thereof. Long-term residents face a higher cost: a five-year permit requires a payment of €125 upon application.

On the question of professional help, the Maltese government notes that most applicants do not require it, as the process has become considerably more straightforward since Malta joined the European Union. That said, the process can be time-consuming, and those with limited availability may find it worthwhile to seek assistance.

An accountant, for instance, can advise on tax entitlements and help applicants plan the timing of their move in a way that is financially advantageous, particularly when coordinating the end of residency in one country with the start of it in Malta.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng