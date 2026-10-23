Saudi Arabia has outlined a Special Talent Residency programme targeting professionals in key sectors seeking permanent residency

The programme is designed to attract exceptional global talent in executive leadership, healthcare, science and research

Qualifying residents stand to receive significant benefits, including an exemption from the country's Nitaqat programme

Saudi Arabia has detailed the requirements under which foreign professionals can secure permanent residency in the Kingdom, through a programme specifically designed to draw in elite global talent.

The Saudi government's Special Talent Residency programme targets exceptional professionals working in executive leadership, healthcare, science, and research.

Saudi Arabia shares a pathway for foreign professionals seeking permanent residency. Photo credit: Win McNamee, Wung Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

According to the government, the initiative is aimed at strengthening local capabilities through knowledge exchange and investment in human capital.

The programme, which applies in 2026, forms part of Saudi Arabia's broader effort to position itself as a destination not just for work, but for long-term settlement by high-value professionals.

Eligible participants who meet the stated conditions can qualify for permanent residency, a significant step up from the temporary arrangements most foreign workers currently navigate.

In addition, the primary holder of the premium residency under this product is exempted from the Nitaqat programme, the government's quota system that regulates the ratio of Saudi nationals to foreign workers within a business.

The government described the programme as one that also supports the stability of residents who benefit from it within Saudi society, suggesting an intent to integrate skilled migrants more deeply rather than treating them solely as temporary contributors to the labour market.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia had set one key condition for foreigners seeking its premium residency.

Foreigners eligible for Saudi Arabia's Gifted Residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia had listed three groups of foreigners who are eligible for its Gifted Residency and permanent stay.

The scheme, published by the Saudi government, is aimed at drawing skilled individuals into the country to contribute to its cultural, professional, and creative development.

Officials say the programme is designed to help talented foreigners exchange knowledge and experience while becoming part of Saudi Arabia's broader growth journey.

Source: Legit.ng