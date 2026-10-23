Hong Kong's Top Talent Pass Scheme targets high earners and graduates from top universities around the world

The scheme offers successful applicants between 24 and 36 months of stay without requiring a prior job offer in Hong Kong

Applicants can qualify under one of three categories, with different income and work experience requirements attached to each

Hong Kong has outlined three distinct categories of foreign nationals who may qualify for its Top Talent Pass Scheme (TTPS), a programme designed to draw skilled and high-achieving individuals from across the globe to explore opportunities in the city.

The scheme, administered by the Immigration Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), targets high-income earners and graduates from leading universities worldwide.

Hong Kong lists groups of foreigners eligible for special skilled workers scheme. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Notably, applicants are not required to have secured a job offer in Hong Kong before applying, giving prospective talents the freedom to explore the city first.

3 categories explained: Hong Kong workers' program

Category A is open to individuals who earned an annual income of HK$2.5 million or above in the year immediately before their application. Successful Category A applicants receive an initial stay of 36 months.

Category B covers degree graduates from eligible universities who have accumulated at least three years of work experience within the five years preceding their application. These applicants are granted an initial stay of 24 months.

Category C is aimed at recent graduates from eligible universities who obtained their degree within the past five years but have less than three years of work experience. This category operates under an annual quota, allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, and does not apply to non-local students who completed their undergraduate degree through a full-time, locally accredited programme within Hong Kong. Category C applicants also receive 24 months of initial stay.

Who's not eligible for Hong Kong talent scheme

The TTPS explicitly excludes nationals of Afghanistan, Cuba, and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea from applying under any of the three categories.

Beyond nationality restrictions, all applicants must meet standard immigration requirements and have no record of serious crime or security concerns. Category C applicants must also ensure that quota slots remain available at the time of their application.

Each successful applicant can only be granted the initial stay period once, regardless of which category they applied under.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng