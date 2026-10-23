Hong Kong's Immigration Department published details of its Working Holiday Scheme, listing the countries whose nationals are eligible to apply

The scheme allows passport holders aged 18 to 30 to holiday in Hong Kong while taking up short-term work or study

Annual quotas differ significantly between countries, with some other nations receiving far more spots than others

Hong Kong's Immigration Department has published the full list of countries whose nationals are eligible to participate in its Working Holiday Scheme, and no African nation made the cut.

The scheme is designed to promote cultural and educational exchange between Hong Kong and its partner countries. Eligible applicants must hold a national passport, be aged between 18 and 30, ordinarily reside in their home country, and have holidaying as their primary reason for visiting.

Hong Kong lists 13 countries eligible for its working holiday scheme. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Participants are permitted to take up short-term employment and enrol in brief study or training courses during their stay.

Countries eligible for Hong Kong's working holiday scheme

A total of 13 countries currently hold bilateral Working Holiday Scheme agreements with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The full list, along with each country's annual quota, is as follows:

Australia: 5,000 spots Japan: 1,500 spots Korea (Republic of): 1,000 spots United Kingdom: 1,000 spots Sweden: 500 spots France: 750 spots New Zealand: 400 spots Germany: 300 spots Hungary: 200 spots Ireland: 200 spots Austria: 100 spots Netherlands: 100 spots Canada: 193 spots

Australia holds the largest allocation by a considerable margin, with 5,000 annual spots, while Austria and the Netherlands sit at the lower end with 100 each.

Hong Kong Holiday visa: How application process works

Places under the scheme are not guaranteed. Hong Kong operates on an annual quota system for each participating country, and qualified applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

This means that once a country's quota for the year is filled, no further applications from that country will be approved until the following cycle.

The scheme remains closed to nationals from across Africa, the Middle East, and most of Asia and Latin America, meaning travellers from those regions do not currently have a pathway to participate regardless of their eligibility on other criteria.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng