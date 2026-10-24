Tottenham claimed a rare Stamford Bridge victory in only the second instance in Premier League history

Chelsea were reduced to 10 men after Cole Palmer received two yellow cards during the contest

Alonso pointed to a specific moment that he believes shifted the entire complexion of the match

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has broken his silence following his side's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge, admitting the team fell well below the standards expected of world champions.

An own goal from Mike Penders, combined with a well-taken strike from Mathys Tel, gave Spurs a 2-0 victory — their second win of the season following a triumph over Coventry City the previous week.

Xabi Alonso speaks after Chelsea's loss to Tottenham. Photo by Glyn Kirk.

Source: AFP

The result was made more difficult for the hosts after Cole Palmer was dismissed for picking up two yellow cards. Three additional bookings were handed out to Chelsea players.

Spurs also received four yellows during the heated affair, one of which went to Tottenham head coach Roberto de Zerbi on the sidelines.

The victory marked only the second time in Premier League history that Spurs have won at Stamford Bridge, with their previous success at the ground coming back in 2018, as noted by Yahoo Sports.

Alonso explains what went wrong

Speaking after the final whistle, Alonso did not shy away from his assessment of what went wrong.

"We are all disappointed with the result, the performance. Collectively and individually we were not at our best level. The first goal went their way and with 10 men it went away," he said via NBC Sport.

The Spaniard went on to explain that chances were scarce for both sides, noting that Pedro had provided Chelsea's clearest opportunity. He revealed that the technical staff had addressed the need for composure during the interval.

"Talking about chances that is the main thing. They had few. We had few. We had a good chance with Pedro. We spoke at halftime about being patient and mature because they were good with the ball and we had to not lose shape. 1-0 changed the whole dynamic," Alonso added.

Chelsea have little time to dwell on the setback, with a Carabao Cup trip to Anfield to face Liverpool scheduled for Wednesday — a fixture that carries added significance for Alonso, given his storied history with the Merseyside club.

Mysterious cat’s failed prediction

Legit.ng previously reported that the mysterious cat predicted a Chelsea win in the London derby, but it turned out otherwise in favour of Tottenham.

The cat is famous for sharing its prediction on matches, with a higher percentage of success, but in this, it failed in the opposite direction.

Source: Legit.ng