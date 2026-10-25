Aliko Dangote visited the London Stock Exchange as Dangote Cement prepares for a proposed $1 billion share sale

The company is reportedly targeting a November 2026 secondary listing, subject to market conditions and regulatory approval

A successful London listing could attract global investors and boost Dangote Cement’s access to international capital

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has visited the London Stock Exchange as Dangote Cement Plc moves closer to a proposed $1 billion share sale and secondary listing in the United Kingdom.

The billionaire industrialist visited the exchange on Friday, October 23, 2026, receiving a warm welcome from officials and attendees as preparations intensified for the company's planned entry into one of the world's leading financial markets.

Excitement as Aliko Dangote visits the London Stock Exchange ahead of the cement firm's listing. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

A video circulating on social media captured moments from the visit, drawing attention to Dangote's latest efforts to attract international investment into his sprawling business empire, according to Business Insider Africa.

The proposed transaction could see Dangote Cement offer approximately 10% of its equity to international investors, potentially raising about $1 billion.

Dangote Cement targets November listing

The cement manufacturer is reportedly targeting November 2026 for its secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange, although the final timetable remains subject to market conditions and regulatory requirements.

The move represents another major step in Dangote's ambition to deepen the company's international investor base and strengthen its position in global capital markets.

Unlike an initial public offering, a secondary listing would allow Dangote Cement, already listed on the Nigerian Exchange, to establish an additional presence in London.

The arrangement could improve the company's visibility among international institutional investors, including pension funds, asset managers and other investment firms.

However, the proposed share sale has not been completed, and its final structure, valuation and pricing remain subject to confirmation.

London meeting attracts global investors

Dangote's latest visit follows the company's Capital Markets Day held in London on September 21, 2026.

During the engagement, Dangote Cement's management presented its business strategy, operational performance and growth ambitions to international stakeholders.

The meeting followed shareholder approval for the company's proposed international listing plans.

According to reports by The Punch and Semafor, the company has been positioning itself for a transaction valued at approximately $1 billion.

The proposed offering would provide global investors with an opportunity to gain exposure to one of Africa's largest cement producers.

What the London listing means for Nigeria

The planned listing could have wider implications for Nigeria's capital market and the international perception of Nigerian businesses.

A successful transaction would demonstrate the ability of a major Nigerian industrial company to attract substantial foreign institutional investment.

It could also strengthen Dangote Cement's access to international capital, potentially supporting future investments and expansion projects.

However, the impact on Nigeria's foreign exchange market would depend on how the transaction is structured and whether the proceeds are brought into the country.

Market analysts will also be watching how the proposed London listing affects Dangote Cement's existing shareholders on the Nigerian Exchange.

Dangote expands international ambitions

Dangote prepares for secondary listing of cement firm at the London Stock Exchange. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Dangote Cement operates across several African markets and remains a major contributor to the Dangote Group's industrial operations.

Its international expansion strategy has focused on increasing production capacity, strengthening distribution networks and serving growing demand for cement across the continent.

The London listing would mark another significant milestone in that strategy.

For now, attention is shifting towards November, when investors expect greater clarity on the proposed transaction.

If successfully executed, the deal could become an important landmark for Nigerian companies seeking deeper access to global financial markets.

Dangote to sell another of his company’s shares

Legit.ng earlier reported that Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has announced plans to sell at least 10 per cent of his multibillion-dollar fertiliser business in Ethiopia to local investors, opening the door for ordinary Ethiopians to own shares in one of the country’s biggest industrial projects.

The proposed sale will take place through the Ethiopian Securities Exchange once the $4 billion fertiliser plant begins operations and production stabilises.

Source: Legit.ng