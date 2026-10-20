Skit maker Broda Shaggi broke his silence on Instagram on Monday, October 19, 2026, months after he was hit by a firearm in Ogun State

The actor revealed the incident occurred in March 2026 and promised fans a full account of what happened

Celebrities and fans flooded his comment section with messages after his unexpected return to social media

Nigerian skit maker and actor Samuel Animashaun Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, has made his long-awaited return to social media after spending several months away from the public eye following a firearms incident in the Sango area of Ogun State.

The comedian broke his silence on Monday, 19 October 2026, with an emotional Instagram post that sent shockwaves through his fanbase.

Broday Shaggi shares an emotional post as he announces his return to social media after a firearm incident. Photo credit@brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

In the video, Broda Shaggi confirmed the rumour as he was seen being wheeled on a stretcher into a medical facility sometime in March 2026, an incident he described as one of the worst days of his life.

Rather than revealing everything at once, the actor kept his message brief and deeply personal, telling his followers he would share the full account on Wednesday.

"Night of March 2026. A day in my life I wish had never happened. Thanks. Sharing my story this Wednesday," he wrote alongside the post.

Broda Shaggi promises full account Wednesday

Broda Shaggi breaks down in tears over an accident on location and makes a promise to his fans after returning to social media. Photo credit@brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

The content creator gave no further details about the nature of the shooting or the circumstances surrounding it, but his return alone was enough to stir an outpouring of support online. The post quickly drew reactions from fans and fellow entertainers who had been following his recovery with concern.

Here is the Instagram video of the actor as he makes a promise to his fans:

Celebrities and fans react to his return

The response from the Nigerian entertainment community was immediate. Media personality and actress Toke Makinwa was among the first to respond, writing:

@tokemakinwa: "Welcome back… you've been missed and thankful for life."

Actress Iyabo Ojo added warmth to the moment, with @iyaboojofespris saying: "Your healing is permanent "

Others followed with heartfelt prayers and expressions of relief:

@bustlineyetunde:

"The mercy of God shall continue to abide. I miss you."

@veeiye:

"I'm glad you're okay."

@queenethhilbert:

"You're healed permanently welcome back"

@officerwoos:

"alihamdulilahi for the gift of life."

@omotii_roseberylevents:

"Oluwa ose ooo!! Aiye ope yo. We are grateful Lord. Thank you God for life"

@aishalawal1:

"Oluwaseun ,Your healing is permanent"

@iamteddya:

"God is the greates"

Broda Shaggi, one of Nigeria's most recognised comedy content creators, has built a loyal audience over the years with his skits and acting roles. His extended absence had sparked widespread concern among fans, making Monday's post all the more significant. His Wednesday reveal is already being anticipated widely online.

Lady calls out Broda Shaggi

Legit.ng also reported that a young lady got people talking on social media after she called out Broda Shaggi.

The lady, identified as Adewalespicyjay, claimed the actor told her he loved her just so they could get together.

Source: Legit.ng