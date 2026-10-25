A male guest at Zlatan Ibile's traditional wedding singled out Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo for a striking cash gesture

Video of the moment circulated widely on X, with viewers buzzing over the identity of the generous stranger

The clip has ignited a wave of reactions online, with some questioning what prompted such lavish attention towards the actress

A video from the traditional wedding of singer Zlatan Ibile and Davita Lamai has set social media buzzing after Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo was filmed receiving multiple thick stacks of naira notes from a male guest at the Lagos celebration.

In the clip, which spread rapidly across X on October 24, a man standing near the actress handed over the bundled cash while she responded with unmistakable excitement, open-mouthed gestures and visible delight at the gesture.

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo gets bundles of cash from a male guest at Zlatan Ibile’s traditional wedding, sparking reactions. Photo: iyaboojofespris/zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

The celebration took place on October 24, and the moment quickly became one of the most-talked-about scenes from the event.

The practice of spraying money at Nigerian weddings is deeply rooted in the country's festive culture, serving as a way for guests to honour and celebrate alongside those present.

Iyabo Ojo, widely referred to as Queen Mother, had previously offered public prayers for the couple following their wedding announcement.

What truly captured public attention, however, was the sheer volume of cash directed at the actress and the anonymity of the man behind it.

Online commentators quickly began referring to him as a "mystery man," with many pressing to know his identity.

Watch how a man made bundles of money rain on Iyabo Ojo at Zlatan’s wedding in the X video below:

Fans react to video of a man making bundles of money rain on Iyabo Ojo at Zlatan’s wedding

Reactions ranged from playful to pointed. Several users noted that such extravagant displays of generosity tend to be reserved for women, while others celebrated Ojo's status as justification enough for the treatment she received.

@dammiedammie35 wrote:

"Who Dey make bundles of money rain on Iyabo Ojo at like this? For Zlatan wedding o😂💰"

@BrendaEbyslady asked:

"Is she the mother of the bride? 👰"

@Joeyoftheyear offered a more sceptical take:

"What did she do that he's giving her money? Make his fellow man ask him for the same money and watch him tell you stories"

@realcabbrizz111 added:

"They will never do that to man. Na only woman 😂🤦‍♂️"

Others were more celebratory.

@jhummmiek kept it simple with:

"Queen mother for a reason," while @callmeuchman echoed the sentiment: "That is why they call her the queen mother."

@OLUWACRUZY brought the humour:

"Mama see bundles she loose Steeze asap 😂😂😂"

Some users also speculated, in a lighthearted manner, about whether the generous stranger may have had a personal interest in the actress beyond the festivities.

Iyabo Ojo attracts attention at Zlatan Ibile’s traditional wedding as a male guest hands her multiple bundles of naira notes. Photo: iyaboojofespris/zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Davido sprays dollars at Zlatan’s wedding, OGB drops bundles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido sprayed US dollar bills on Zlatan Ibile and his bride, Davita Lamai, at their traditional wedding in Lagos on October 24, 2026.

The singer had hinted at his plans on Instagram Stories days earlier, describing the wedding weekend as a “heavy weekend for my bestie” while sharing images of stacked dollar bills.

Content creator OGB Recent also attracted attention by bringing a vault filled with bundles of naira and dollars to spray on the couple, making the money-spraying moments a major talking point at the celebration.

Source: Legit.ng