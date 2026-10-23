Saudi Arabia launched a Special Talent Residency programme targeting exceptional professionals across three distinct categories

The programme sets specific salary thresholds and experience requirements that differ significantly depending on which category an applicant falls under

Researchers, healthcare professionals, and top-level executives each face their own set of eligibility criteria to qualify for the residency

Saudi Arabia has opened a structured pathway for skilled foreign nationals to live and work in the kingdom through a Special Talent Residency programme, with three distinct categories of professionals eligible to apply.

The initiative is designed to draw high-calibre talent from across the globe, with the Saudi government stating that its goal is to strengthen local capabilities, encourage knowledge exchange, and boost investment in human capital.

Saudi Arabia lists 3 groups of foreigners eligible for special talent residency. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The programme also aims to provide long-term stability for qualifying residents within Saudi society.

Who qualifies for the special talent residency?

1. Researchers

The first category covers researchers, who must hold an employment contract with a whitelisted organisation in a priority specialisation. Researchers need a bachelor's degree or higher, a minimum of three years of relevant work experience, a monthly salary of at least SAR 14,000, a minimum score on the programme's points system, and at least three published research works in their field.

2. Healthcare and scientific professionals

Healthcare and scientific professionals fall under the second category and face stricter financial requirements. They must also be employed by a whitelisted organisation in a priority field, hold at least a bachelor's degree, and have more than three years of experience. However, their minimum monthly salary threshold is set considerably higher at SAR 35,000, and they too must meet the programme's points system benchmark.

3. Executives

The third category is reserved for senior executives operating at the first or second leadership level within their organisations. Unlike the researcher and healthcare categories, executives are not required to meet points system criteria or hold a specific academic qualification. Instead, the defining requirement is financial: a total minimum monthly wage of SAR 80,000, making this the highest salary threshold among all three groups.

The programme reflects Saudi Arabia's broader ambition under Vision 2030 to position the kingdom as a global destination for talent, innovation, and investment, attracting professionals who can contribute meaningfully to its rapidly evolving economy.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng