Nigeria confirmed an imported Bundibugyo virus case in Abuja on October 20, 2026, with 44 contacts initially identified for monitoring

The article traces Ebola from its discovery in 1976 through the devastating 2014–2016 West African epidemic and Nigeria’s response

Ebola spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids; early detection, contact tracing and accurate public information remain vital

For many Nigerians, the word Ebola brings back memories of 2014, when fear spread across the country after an infected traveller arrived in Lagos.

More than a decade later, the disease is back in the headlines following the confirmation of an imported case in Abuja.

Ebola was discovered in 1976 and has returned to Nigeria in 2026. Photo: Tony Karumba

Source: Getty Images

Ebola returns to Nigeria in 2026

On October 20, 2026, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that Nigeria had detected a case of Bundibugyo virus disease, a form of Ebola disease, amid an outbreak that began in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in May 2026.

The patient, a woman with a recent travel history to Uganda, developed symptoms on October 7 and sought medical attention in Abuja four days later. Laboratory tests confirmed the infection on October 20. Authorities initially identified 44 contacts for monitoring as investigations continued.

The development has revived concerns about a disease that has claimed thousands of lives across Africa. But Ebola's story stretches far beyond Nigeria's experience, beginning nearly five decades ago in Central and East Africa.

How Ebola was discovered in 1976

Ebola was first identified in 1976 following two outbreaks of severe illness in what are now the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan.

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one outbreak occurred around Yambuku in the DRC, while another occurred in Nzara, in what is now South Sudan.

In the DRC, the disease was named after the Ebola River near Yambuku. At the time, doctors and scientists were confronted with an unfamiliar disease that could spread through contact with infected people's bodily fluids and cause severe illness.

Although the exact origin of the virus in nature remains uncertain, scientists believe fruit bats may serve as natural hosts. Humans can become infected through contact with infected wildlife, while further transmission can occur through direct contact with the blood and other bodily fluids of infected people.

The discovery marked the beginning of decades of scientific research into a disease that would repeatedly emerge in different parts of Africa.

According to the WHO's Ebola disease fact sheet, the average case fatality rate for Ebola disease is around 50%, although rates have varied considerably between outbreaks.

Ebola outbreaks were largely recorded in Central and parts of East Africa. Photo: Science Photo Library

Source: Getty Images

Ebola: From isolated outbreaks to growing health concern

For many years, Ebola outbreaks were largely concentrated in Central and parts of East Africa, including the DRC, Gabon and Uganda.

Different viruses within the same group have caused outbreaks over the decades. These include Ebola virus, Sudan virus and Bundibugyo virus.

In 2007, Bundibugyo virus was identified during an outbreak in Uganda. A CDC report on Ebola's history and outbreaks documents the emergence of this distinct virus, which was associated with 149 suspected cases and 37 deaths during the Ugandan outbreak.

The discovery demonstrated that Ebola disease was not caused by just one virus. It also showed why identifying the particular virus responsible for an outbreak matters when health authorities plan their response.

Before 2014, many outbreaks were associated with relatively remote communities. However, the disease's next major epidemic would change its history, spreading across national borders and into urban centres.

The 2014–2016 Ebola epidemic that shook the world

The largest Ebola epidemic on record began in Guinea in December 2013, with the outbreak recognised in 2014. It spread rapidly to Liberia and Sierra Leone, overwhelming healthcare systems and affecting communities across West Africa.

By the time the epidemic was declared over in June 2016, more than 28,600 people had been infected, and 11,325 had died, according to the WHO's historical account of the West African Ebola outbreak.

The crisis demonstrated how difficult it could be to control Ebola once transmission became established in densely populated areas. Weak healthcare infrastructure, delayed diagnosis, cross-border movement and unsafe caregiving practices all complicated the response.

The outbreak also reached countries beyond the three hardest-hit nations, including Nigeria, Senegal, Mali, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy and the United States.

For Nigeria, the arrival of an infected traveller in Lagos in July 2014 brought the international emergency close to home.

Ebola first entered Nigeria in 2014 and has returned to the country in 2026. Photo: Tony Karumba

Source: Getty Images

How Ebola entered Nigeria in 2014

Patrick Sawyer, a Liberian-American government official, arrived in Lagos in July 2014 while infected with Ebola. His illness was subsequently identified, triggering an emergency response.

Health authorities isolated cases, traced contacts, carried out laboratory testing and worked to prevent further transmission. Health workers and other exposed individuals were monitored, while public awareness campaigns explained how the disease spread.

Nigeria recorded 20 cases when probable cases were included in commonly cited historical totals, with eight deaths. The WHO's historical reporting on the 2014–2016 West African epidemic provides background on the wider crisis and the countries affected.

The outbreak was declared over on October 20, 2014, after the required period without new cases.

Nigeria's experience became an important example of how surveillance, contact tracing, isolation and coordinated public health action can help contain an imported infection.

However, the lessons of 2014 did not mean the disease had disappeared. Ebola outbreaks continued to occur in other countries, including the DRC, where repeated emergencies tested local and international health responses.

Why Ebola returned to the headlines in 2026

The current outbreak began in the DRC, where Bundibugyo virus disease was declared in May 2026. The outbreak has since been associated with cases detected in several countries, including Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria.

The scale of the crisis in the DRC has been particularly concerning. A CDC analysis published in September 2026 reported 5,458 confirmed cases and 2,606 deaths during the first 100 days of the outbreak.

Nigeria's case, confirmed on October 20, was reported as imported. Investigators were working to establish the likely source of infection and reconstruct the patient's travel and exposure history.

The initial WHO announcement on Nigeria's case said 44 contacts had been identified for monitoring. Authorities also strengthened infection prevention and control measures at the private health facility where the patient first sought care.

The current outbreak is different from the one that affected Nigeria in 2014 because it involves Bundibugyo virus rather than the Ebola virus responsible for the West African epidemic.

That distinction is important. Although these viruses can cause severe disease, vaccines and specific treatments approved for Ebola virus disease are not approved for Bundibugyo virus disease.

As of October 23, the source of Nigeria's patients' infection remained under investigation. Health authorities had not established that widespread transmission was occurring within the country. Developments can be followed through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and the WHO.

What Nigerians need to know about Ebola

Ebola disease can begin with fever, fatigue, muscle pain, headache and sore throat. Vomiting, diarrhoea and other serious symptoms may follow.

The incubation period ranges from two to 21 days. Early symptoms can resemble malaria, typhoid and other infections, so symptoms alone cannot confirm Ebola.

The virus spreads through direct contact with an infected person's blood or other bodily fluids, including after death, or through objects contaminated with those fluids. People do not transmit Ebola before symptoms begin, according to the WHO's guidance on Ebola transmission and symptoms.

Anyone who suspects they have been exposed should seek urgent professional medical advice and follow instructions from public health authorities.

Ebola: 3 preventive measures Nigerians should note

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Professor Uchenna had shared three preventive measures Nigerians should take note of amid Ebola case in Abuja.

Professor Uchenna Ewelike, a senior public health physician and health economist, told Legit.ng in an exclusive interview that regular handwashing, caution in crowded places and prompt medical assessment of unexplained high fever should be priorities.

His advice comes after the Federal Government confirmed an imported case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease in the Federal Capital Territory on October 20, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng