President Tinubu has approved the return of a suspended Permanent Secretary months after an ICPC report triggered his removal

The suspension was linked to allegations surrounding a purported government agency with suspected civil servant involvement

A letter from the Head of the Civil Service formally conveyed the presidential approval for Danjuma's reinstatement

President Bola Tinubu has approved the reinstatement of M.S. Danjuma, the Permanent Secretary for Finance (Special Duties), with effect from October 21, 2026, ending a suspension that lasted exactly two months.

The approval was communicated through a letter dated October 22, 2026, signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Olumuyiwa Enitan Abel.

President Bola Tinubu recalls suspended permanent secretary Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

When Tinubu first suspended Danjuma

Danjuma had been suspended on August 21, 2026, along with two other Permanent Secretaries, after the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) submitted a report raising concerns about the operations of an entity called the National Brands Development and Made in Nigeria Special Project Office.

The body, which investigators described as a purported agency, was allegedly being promoted by one George Buchi Nwabueze. The ICPC report also pointed to suspected involvement by public servants working within the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, prompting the federal government to act swiftly by placing the officials on suspension pending further review.

Following a period of due diligence, President Tinubu moved to lift Danjuma's suspension, directing him to resume his duties in strict accordance with the Public Service Rules, applicable regulations, and the ethical standards that govern the Federal Civil Service.

The reinstatement signals that inquiries into Danjuma's specific conduct during the period in question have been resolved to the satisfaction of the presidency, though the broader investigation into the affairs of the alleged agency and other individuals involved remains a separate matter.

Read the full report on X here:

Tinubu gives appointment to former DSS boss

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of former DSS Director-General Yusuf Bichi to chair the NISS Governing Board

Bichi's four-year appointment takes effect from October 22, 2026, under the NISS Establishment Act of 2019

The appointment followed a recommendation from the current DSS Director-General, Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi

Source: Legit.ng