Ebola: Nigerian professor gives 3 precautions to take amid confirmed case

Professor Uchenna Ewelike has urged Nigerians to practise regular handwashing, exercise caution in crowded places and promptly seek medical assessment for sudden, unexplained high fever

The senior public health physician, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, stated that early assessment and timely reporting are important in preventing further transmission during an outbreak

His advice follows Nigeria’s confirmation of an imported Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease case in Abuja, with 44 contacts identified for monitoring

Following Nigeria’s confirmation of an Ebola case in Abuja, a public health expert has outlined practical precautions Nigerians should take and explained why suspected infections must be reported promptly.

Professor Uchenna Ewelike, a senior public health physician and health economist, told Legit.ng in an exclusive interview that regular handwashing, caution in crowded places and prompt medical assessment of unexplained high fever should be priorities.

Professor Uchenna highlights the preventive measures Nigerians should take amid the Ebola case in Abuja. Photo credit: Michel Lunanga, Facebook/Uche Ewelike

Source: Getty Images

His advice comes after the Federal Government confirmed an imported case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease in the Federal Capital Territory on October 20, 2026.

The patient, a woman with a recent travel history to Uganda, was isolated and receiving medical care, while authorities identified 44 contacts for monitoring.

Ewelike, a former chief executive officer of the Imo State Health Insurance Agency, stressed the importance of vigilance and early action as public health authorities work to contain the infection.

Ebola: 3 preventive measures Nigerians should take

1. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water

Ewelike advised Nigerians to practise regular handwashing with soap and running water at home, in public places and at work.

“We should now practice regular hand washing with soap and running water,” he told Legit.ng.

Hand hygiene is an important part of preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

However, Ebola prevention also requires avoiding direct contact with the blood and other body fluids of an infected person, as well as objects contaminated with those fluids.

People should wash their hands thoroughly, particularly after using the toilet, before preparing or eating food, and after potentially contaminating activities.

Healthcare workers and caregivers must also follow appropriate infection-prevention procedures when dealing with anyone suspected of having Ebola.

Professor Uchenna speaks about preventive measures Nigerians should consider amid Ebola case in Abuja. Photo credit: Uche Ewelike

Source: Facebook

2. Exercise caution in crowded places

The professor also advised Nigerians to avoid overcrowded places where possible.

His recommendation comes amid heightened public attention following the confirmed case in Abuja.

Ewelike’s broader message is that people should remain cautious and take preventive advice seriously rather than dismissing the risk.

3. Report sudden, unexplained high fever promptly

Ewelike said Nigerians should seek medical assessment if they develop sudden, unexplained high fever, particularly when there is a possible exposure history.

“Most importantly, report to the hospital in the event of sudden unexplained high-grade fever,” he said.

Fever alone does not mean a person has Ebola. Early symptoms can resemble those of other illnesses, including malaria and typhoid, making professional assessment important.

The NCDC’s case definition considers symptoms alongside factors such as relevant travel history or contact with a confirmed or probable case within the preceding 21 days.

People who suspect they have been exposed should inform healthcare professionals about their symptoms and possible exposure so that appropriate assessment and precautions can be arranged. They should also contact public health authorities for guidance rather than attempting to manage a suspected Ebola infection on their own.

How long after exposure can Ebola symptoms appear?

Ewelike also addressed the period between exposure to the virus and the appearance of symptoms, commonly known as the incubation period.

He said evidence suggests that transmitting the disease before symptoms appear is difficult, but warned Nigerians against relying on that information as a prevention strategy.

“However, because of our health-seeking behaviour, it is not advisable to rely on this for prevention; many people appear in the hospital usually when very sick,” he said.

The WHO states that people infected with Ebola do not transmit the disease before developing symptoms. It gives an incubation period of two to 21 days, meaning symptoms can appear within that period after infection.

Ewelike urged people to seek medical evaluation early when exposure is suspected, explaining that prompt action supports public health prevention efforts.

“The earlier they go to the hospitals for evaluation, the better for our preventative strategies,” he said.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Professor Uchenna also shed light on the early signs of Ebola, urging people to act quickly.

Ebola: Lagos Health Commissioner issues guidelines

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos Health Commissioner had issued guidelines to residents following the confirmed Ebola case in Abuja.

The commissioner asked the public to rely only on verified health information.

The directive was disclosed in a statement issued via his X handle on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, @ProfAkinAbayomi.

Source: Legit.ng