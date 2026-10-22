Thailand's Cabinet approved a sweeping revision of its visa-exemption policy, affecting 93 countries and territories that previously enjoyed 60-day visa-free access

Under the new rules, 59 countries and territories will receive visa-free entry for tourism, but stays will be capped at 30 days instead of the previous 60

Mauritius and Seychelles will receive a shorter 15-day visa-free window, while nationals of Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Serbia will be directed to Visa-on-Arrival channels

Thailand has announced a major overhaul of its visa-exemption framework after the Cabinet approved changes proposed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, cutting the standard visa-free stay from 60 days to 30 days for the majority of eligible travellers.

The revision withdraws the existing 60-day visa-free entitlement currently extended to 93 countries and territories. Instead, 59 countries and territories will be permitted to enter Thailand without a visa for tourism stays of up to 30 days. The government cited economic and security considerations, international relations, and reciprocity as the basis for the changes.

Thailand mentions the countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Which countries qualify under new rules

Among the 59 qualifying countries, six newly included nations bring the total number of European Union member states benefiting from the arrangement to 27:

1. India

2. Croatia

3. Bulgaria

4. Cyprus

5. Malta

6. The Maldives

Thailand said aligning with EU members is partly strategic, as the government hopes the move will support ongoing negotiations for Schengen visa exemptions for Thai nationals and advance bilateral economic agreements.

African nations Mauritius and Seychelles will be granted visa-free access, though their permitted stay is capped at 15 days rather than the standard 30.

Nationals of Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Serbia will not receive visa-free entry under the revised framework but will instead be eligible for Visa-on-Arrival at designated border checkpoints. Thailand will remove India's existing Visa-on-Arrival arrangement to avoid overlapping entitlements, since Indian nationals now fall under the 30-day visa-free category.

Thailand tightens monitoring alongside new rules

The Thai government said the policy shift is not meant to deter genuine tourists. Officials stressed that the review aims to close loopholes that let visa privileges be exploited for illegal purposes, guided by the principle of "one country, one entitlement."

Alongside the visa changes, Thailand will upgrade its Digital Arrival Card system to improve background screening and strengthen monitoring of foreign nationals entering and exiting the country.

The five related legislative drafts will take effect 15 days after publication in the Royal Gazette. Travellers who entered Thailand before the new measures take effect will be permitted to complete their stay under the terms of the previous regulations.

Overall, the revisions cover 65 countries and territories across Thailand's visa categories.

Read the full announcement from the Thai government.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada announced three occupations that allow foreign workers to learn without a study permit.

Thailand: Countries qualified for visa on arrival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Thailand announced its visa-on-arrival scheme, including the 19 countries and territories whose citizens can stay for up to 15 days.

Only one African country made the list: Ethiopia. Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Ghana are among the countries whose citizens must apply for a visa before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng