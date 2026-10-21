Professor Uchenna Ewelike has explained how contact with infected body fluids can expose people in Nigeria to Ebola

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, he warned Nigerians against relying on hot water, leaves and herbal drugs to prevent or manage the disease

The professor, a former chief executive officer of the Imo State Health Insurance Agency, urges Nigerians to follow official health guidelines rather than give in to unnecessary panic

Nigeria’s confirmation of an Ebola case in Abuja has renewed concerns about the deadly virus and the steps people should take to protect themselves.

Amid the growing concern, Professor Uchenna Ewelike has explained how Ebola spreads, warned against common misconceptions about the disease and urged Nigerians to take preventive measures without panicking.

Professor Uchenna debunks misconceptions and explains how people can get infected. Photo credit: Uche Ewelike

Source: Facebook

His advice comes after the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare confirmed an imported case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

According to the ministry, the patient is a woman who recently travelled to Nigeria from Uganda. She was isolated and receiving medical care, while health authorities identified 44 close contacts for monitoring.

An update reported on Wednesday, October 21, indicated that the patient’s condition had deteriorated into multi-organ failure. Officials identified the infection as the Bundibugyo strain.

How does Ebola spread?

Explaining how people can become infected, Ewelike said Ebola spreads through contact with infected body fluids, particularly when an infected person develops symptoms.

“The virus spreads through body fluids and body contact,” he said.

He explained that exposure to fluids such as saliva, vomit, stool, blood and urine can put people at risk, particularly when they come into direct contact with an infected person or contaminated materials.

The professor also highlighted the risks faced by healthcare workers who attend to infected patients.

He urged Nigerians to practise regular handwashing with soap and running water and take appropriate precautions during a public health emergency.

“When a nation declares an emergency for a public health disease that threatens health security, it is the responsibility of all citizens to adhere to personal hygiene such as regular hand washing with soap and running water and reduce body contact,” he said.

These precautions should not be confused with avoiding everyone indiscriminately. Ebola is primarily transmitted through direct contact with the blood or other body fluids of an infected person who has symptoms, or through contaminated materials.

It is not generally spread through the air like common respiratory infections.

Professor Uchenna explains how Nigerians can protect themselves without panic. Photo credit: Uche Ewelike

Source: Facebook

Professor warns Nigerians against Ebola misconceptions

Ewelike warned against relying on traditional remedies as protection against Ebola, saying such beliefs could put people at risk.

“The misconceptions vary from place to place, ranging from using hot water, leaves and herbal drugs to prevent or manage EBV, these are not correct,” he said.

He stressed the need for Nigerians to treat the disease seriously and seek appropriate medical care rather than depend on unproven remedies.

The professor added that Ebola can cause severe illness and may lead to multiple organ failure and death.

His warning comes amid heightened public attention following the confirmed case in Abuja. Health authorities have urged medical facilities to remain vigilant, identify and isolate suspected cases promptly, and report them to public health officials.

Ebola: How Nigerians can stay safe without panic

Despite the seriousness of the disease, Ewelike urged Nigerians not to give in to unnecessary fear, expressing confidence in the country’s ability to respond to public health emergencies.

“Nigeria has a very strong emergency preparedness and response capability thus, we should not be afraid,” he said.

He pointed to Nigeria’s experience in responding to previous Ebola outbreaks and encouraged citizens to rely on official information rather than rumours or unverified claims.

“We have a history of fighting and defeating the disease,” he added.

The professor also urged Nigerians to follow the guidance issued by the relevant health authorities.

“Nigerians should just follow the official guidelines and protocols from the right sources such as the NCDC and others,” he said.

As authorities continue contact tracing and surveillance following the Abuja case, Nigerians are advised to maintain good hygiene, avoid direct contact with the body fluids of anyone suspected or confirmed to have Ebola, and seek medical attention if they develop symptoms after a possible exposure.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has also urged public and private healthcare facilities to remain alert and report suspected cases promptly as part of efforts to contain the infection.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Professor Uchenna had explained the early signs of Ebola.

Ebola: 3 preventive measures Nigerians should note

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Professor Uchenna had shared three preventive measures Nigerians should take note of amid Ebola case in Abuja.

Professor Uchenna Ewelike, a senior public health physician and health economist, told Legit.ng in an exclusive interview that regular handwashing, caution in crowded places and prompt medical assessment of unexplained high fever should be priorities.

His advice comes after the Federal Government confirmed an imported case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease in the Federal Capital Territory on October 20, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng