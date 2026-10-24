A densely populated Kaduna community is at the centre of a new power infrastructure drive involving three major parties

Residents of Rigasa have reportedly struggled with inadequate electricity supply for roughly 15 years

The Convener of BAT-IG says the group has facilitated over 100 interventions across different sectors nationwide

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The Bola Ahmed Tinubu Ideological Group (BAT-IG), Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) and Kaduna State Government have commenced a power infrastructure project in Rigasa, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, to address longstanding electricity challenges in the community.

The project comprises a 7.5MVA 33/11kV injection substation, a two-kilometre 11kV distribution line and a 1.5-kilometre 33kV line.

Kaduna community gets new electricity project after 15 years of shortages Photo: Presidency

Source: Getty Images

The groundbreaking ceremony, held in Rigasa on Friday, was performed on behalf of Governor Uba Sani by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe.

The intervention, facilitated by BAT-IG and implemented by NDPHC in collaboration with the Kaduna State Government, is expected to strengthen the electricity distribution network and improve power supply to households, businesses and other users in the densely populated community.

Speaking at the ceremony, Balarabe said improved electricity supply would support business expansion, enhance productivity and reduce the burden on households.

She said the state government would continue to pursue infrastructure development through strategic partnerships.

The project comes amid longstanding electricity challenges in Rigasa, where residents have reportedly endured inadequate power supply for about 15 years.

The Convener of BAT-IG, Comrade Bamidele Atoyebi, said the intervention followed concerns raised by residents and reflected the group’s commitment to translating political participation into tangible community development.

He said the group believed political engagement should extend beyond campaigns and electoral mobilisation to include practical solutions to challenges affecting communities.

“When you identify a problem, you do not simply talk about it, you find a solution to it,” Atoyebi said.

He said BAT-IG had facilitated more than 100 interventions across different sectors, describing the Rigasa project as another step in its efforts to address community needs.

He said:

“Where there is a problem, we can help solve it. We will not merely complain about it. We will organise, mobilise and act."

The Executive Director, Networks, NDPHC, Engr Bello Babayo Bello, represented the company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Engr Jennifer Adighije, at the ceremony.

Also present was the Executive Director, Strategy and Commercial, NDPHC, Hon Patrick Obahiagbon, and the District Head of Rigasa, Arc Mohammed Aminu Idris.

Other dignitaries included the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, SAN, who is the Grand Patron of BAT-IG, and Senator Abu Ibrahim.

Adeniyi Tinubu, Deputy Director, Logistics and Operations of the All Progressives Congress 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, was also among those recognised at the event.

New power project targets electricity shortages in densely populated Kaduna community Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Atoyebi said the project’s expected benefits went beyond improved electricity supply to include expanded economic opportunities, stronger businesses, improved security and better livelihoods.

He described the intervention as an example of what he termed “the politics of service” and “the politics of solution”, adding that it represented BAT-IG’s contribution to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The project is expected to provide additional distribution capacity for Rigasa, with residents and businesses awaiting improved access to more reliable electricity as work progresses.

Ikeja Electric opens compensation portal for Band A customers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ikeja Electric has opened its compensation portal, allowing eligible Band A customers to claim refunds in the form of free electricity units after prolonged poor power supply earlier this year.

The move follows a directive from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), which ordered electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to compensate affected customers for failing to meet the minimum service levels promised under the Band A tariff.

Source: Legit.ng