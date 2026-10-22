An anonymous aviation official revealed the confirmed Ebola patient flew into Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET333

Health authorities confirmed the case involves the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which has no vaccine or approved treatment

Nigeria has become the fifth country affected since the DRC declared an outbreak in May 2026, with the patient described as a diplomat in multi-organ failure

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - New details about the travel history of Nigeria's confirmed Ebola patient show the individual arrived in Abuja on October 3, 2026, aboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET333, landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

A senior aviation official, speaking anonymously because she was not authorised to address the media, disclosed the flight details to journalists.

Health officials confirm the Bundibugyo strain, which has no approved vaccine or specific treatment. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Vanguard, the information is considered critical for ongoing contact tracing efforts following the public confirmation of the virus by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Pate.

Nigeria confirms Bundibugyo strain

An emergency meeting of health ministry officials held the same day confirmed the virus is the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola. Olajumoke Babatunde, Director of the Public Health Laboratory Service at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said: "We did three levels of tests, but all molecular. The strain was Bundibugyo."

The World Health Organisation (WHO) also confirmed the strain, noting that no vaccine or specific treatment currently exists for it.

According to WHO, Nigeria has become the fifth country to detect the virus since the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) declared an outbreak on May 15, 2026. Kenya has also reported nine cases in recent weeks, linked to an imported case.

One official at the emergency meeting disclosed that the patient is a diplomat who has deteriorated into multi-organ failure. The nationality of the diplomat was not revealed.

Uganda distances itselfOrganisation from the case

The Ugandan government has asked Nigerian authorities to share the patient's full travel and clinical records. Ugandan officials insisted the patient could not have contracted the virus on Ugandan soil, pointing out that no Ebola cases have been recorded in Uganda.

The WHO said it is working closely with Nigerian health authorities on case investigation, contact tracing, infection prevention, and the supply of personal protective equipment for health workers.

The global health body also urged all countries in the region to strengthen disease surveillance, ensure laboratories can safely test suspected cases, and keep rapid response teams ready for immediate deployment.

The WHO advised against any travel or trade restrictions involving affected countries and said its risk assessment for the event is being updated regularly as new developments emerge.

NCDC lists 5 Ebola symptoms, highlights 3 preventive measures

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention issued a fresh public update on the Ebola virus and what Nigerians should know.

NCDC listed key symptoms of Ebola disease and urged the public to practise regular hand hygiene and avoid contact with body fluids.

The update drew sharp reactions from Nigerians on social media, with many questioning the agency's claims.

Source: Legit.ng