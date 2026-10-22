A diplomat diagnosed with the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in Abuja deteriorated into multi-organ failure, the NCDC confirmed at an emergency meeting

Nigeria's Health Minister said the government was collaborating with Uganda and conducting contact tracing to prevent the virus from spreading into the wider population

Anambra, Niger and Ogun states activated emergency health measures, with over 100 persons of interest currently being traced across multiple states

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja - A diplomat infected with the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in Abuja has gone into multi-organ failure, as Nigerian authorities step up contact tracing and emergency response efforts across the country.

Legit.ng reports that Health Minister Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate confirmed that 44 close contacts had been identified and that tracing was underway.

NCDC says the diplomat with Ebola has deteriorated into multi-organ failure. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The Director of Public Health Laboratory Services at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Olajumoke Babatunde, said the Bundibugyo strain is the same one driving the current outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

As reported by The Punch, Babatunde disclosed the patient's worsening condition at an emergency agency meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, October 22, 2026.

The diplomat's name and nationality were not released to the public.

"The patient's condition has deteriorated. We did three levels of tests, but all were molecular. The strain was Bundibugyo," Babatunde said.

The NCDC added that three separate rounds of molecular testing were used to confirm the diagnosis.

Understanding the Bundibugyo Ebola virus strain

The Bundibugyo virus is a rare member of the Ebola virus family that was first identified during a 2007 outbreak in Uganda.

Like other Ebola strains, it spreads through direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of an infected person, or through contaminated materials.

It does not spread through casual contact with someone who is not showing symptoms.

NCDC also listed the key symptoms of Ebola disease and urged the public to practise regular hand hygiene and avoid contact with bodily fluids.

FG urges calm, partners with Uganda to contain Ebola outbreak

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Pate, addressed journalists on Wednesday evening at the Presidential Villa after a meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Pate said the government is working closely with Uganda, which is managing its own active outbreak, to track contacts and prevent further transmission.

"We are collaborating with our sister African nation of Uganda. What is important is that we have found this one case. We are doing contact tracing, and we are putting containment measures to ensure that it doesn't go into our population," he said.

The minister also urged Nigerians to stay calm, noting that the country had successfully managed an Ebola outbreak in 2014.

"We must be vigilant, but not panic. People should respect public health information from trusted sources and not spread misinformation and false rumours," Pate added.

He promised daily updates as new information became available.

Several states have since activated emergency protocols. Anambra said it had followed up 40 persons of interest, with 33 cleared after completing their monitoring period and seven still under active surveillance as of October 20, 2026.

Niger state has placed its health system on high alert, activated emergency operations, and is completing an isolation centre. Ogun state is currently tracing 111 persons of interest.

Nigeria works with Uganda to contain the spread of Ebola following the confirmed case in Abuja.

Source: Original

Ebola case: 3 key facts you should know

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control shared three key facts Nigerians should know after confirming the first Ebola virus case in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on October 21, 2026.

The Federal Government activated surveillance and response efforts through the NCDC and relevant health authorities following the confirmation.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng