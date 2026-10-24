The US Drug Enforcement Administration has publicly named a Nigerian man it is actively hunting across state lines

Tayo Muyiwa Olukoya, also known as 'Uncle' or 'Unc', faces serious federal charges connected to controlled substances

Authorities have warned the public not to approach the suspect, describing him as potentially armed and dangerous

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration has publicly listed a Nigerian man among its wanted fugitives, releasing his photograph, physical description, and alleged offences on its official website.

Tayo Muyiwa Olukoya, who also goes by the nicknames "Unc" and "Uncle", is wanted on federal charges of conspiracy to possess controlled substances with intent to distribute, as well as distribution of those substances.

US names a Nigerian man on the DEA wanted list. Photo credit: Jim Watson

Source: Getty Images

The case falls under the jurisdiction of the Indiana Southern District.

Details about Nigerian wanted by US DEA

According to the DEA's fugitive listing, Olukoya was born in 1969 and is described as a Black male standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 218 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities have recorded two last known addresses for him — one at 4015 Zinfandel Way in Indianapolis, Indiana, and another at 1315 Synergy in Irvine, California.

His NCIC number is listed as W916593809 on the DEA's fugitive page.

Nigerian man wanted by US drug agency as authorities release his name and photo. Photo credit: Kevin Dietsch, dea.gov

Source: Getty Images

The public notice carries a firm warning that Olukoya may be armed and dangerous, urging members of the public not to attempt to confront or detain him under any circumstances.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to submit a tip directly to the US Marshals Service through its official tip portal or to contact the nearest DEA field office. Reward payments may be considered at the discretion of the US Marshals Service.

Members of the public can submit tips about his location at usmarshals.gov/tips. If someone is in immediate danger, they should call 911 or their local emergency services without delay.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had declared a Nigerian man wanted over a $3.1 million Medicare fraud scheme.

FBI names most wanted fugitives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the FBI had released the names and photos of its top 10 most wanted fugitives.

The list features suspects from a range of backgrounds and nationalities, reflecting the bureau's global reach in pursuing criminal cases.

Among the most recognised names on the list is Ruja Ignatova, the Bulgarian-born businesswoman dubbed the "Cryptoqueen", who is accused of masterminding one of the largest cryptocurrency fraud schemes in history through a company called OneCoin.

Source: Legit.ng