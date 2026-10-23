The Ogun State Police Command arrested three secondary school students aged 12 and 18 over a suspected cult initiation activity

Police said the operation followed intelligence about a planned event tagged 'Kito Day' involving students from several schools in the area

The arrested students are to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Abeokuta for further investigation

Three secondary school students have been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command in connection with a suspected cult initiation planned in Owode-Yewa, Ogun State.

The arrested students are aged 12, 18, and 18. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, made this known to journalists on Friday, October 24, 2026.

Police arrest three secondary school students in Ogun during a cult group initiation Photo Credit: PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

According to Babaseyi, the command received intelligence on October 22, 2026, about a planned cult-related gathering tagged "Kito Day," which was said to involve students drawn from different secondary schools within the Owode-Yewa area.

Police, vigilante group move on 'Kito Day' intelligence

According to The Punch, acting on the information, the Divisional Police Officer in Owode-Yewa deployed detectives to the location. The operation was conducted jointly with members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria.

The joint team arrested the three students and recovered several items believed to be connected to the planned activity. The police did not specify the exact nature of the recovered items.

The Ogun State Police Command said the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Eleweran, Abeokuta, for a full investigation and possible prosecution of those involved.

Police confirm arrest of secondary school students during initiation into cult group Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

APC LG chairman shot dead in Kogi

Legit.ng earlier reported that gunmen shot and killed APC Chairman Ishaq Yunusa along the Itobe-Ochadamu Expressway in Kogi State on Thursday.

Armed attackers emerged from the surrounding bush and opened fire on motorists at about 5 pm, leaving a vehicle abandoned on the highway.

Kogi State Police confirmed the attack and launched joint security operations to rescue the abducted victim and track down the assailants.

Source: Legit.ng