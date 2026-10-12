Australia's Defence Force opened its ranks to non-citizen permanent residents from New Zealand, the UK, the US, and Canada

Applicants must have lived in Australia for at least one year and must be able to attain Australian citizenship to qualify

One specific group of foreign residents remains barred from enlisting, regardless of how long they have lived in Australia

Australia's military has opened its doors to foreign permanent residents, but one category of non-citizens remains firmly shut out, no matter how long they have called the country home.

The Australian Defence Force had announced that it would begin accepting applications from eligible permanent residents, starting with New Zealanders living in Australia.

Australia shares category of foreigners not allowed to join military in new recruitment. Photo credit: Daily Mail.

Source: UGC

From January 2025, permanent residents from the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada became eligible to apply as well.

The policy shift was designed to address workforce shortfalls within the ADF and aligned with the country's National Defence Strategy.

Who the ADF Still Bars From Enlisting

The one category of foreign residents that cannot join the ADF, regardless of their length of stay in Australia, is anyone who has served in a foreign military within the two years immediately before applying.

Under the eligibility conditions published by the Australian Department of Defence, permanent residents must not have been active in another country's armed forces during that two-year window prior to their application.

All other qualifying conditions apply equally across the board. Prospective recruits must have lived in Australia for at least 12 consecutive months before applying, meet ADF entry and security standards, and be able to attain Australian citizenship.

What Australian Officials Said About the Change

Group Captain Chris Ellison, Director of Military Recruiting at Defence Force Recruiting, said the change addressed years of frustration among New Zealand residents who had long wanted to serve.

"For many years, Defence Force Recruiting personnel have been approached by New Zealand permanent residents expressing their keen interest to serve the nation that had adopted them, but we had been unable to accept their applications," he said.

Defence Personnel Minister Matt Keogh framed the decision as a bold but necessary move, saying that recruiting from a wider pool would help the ADF reflect the full diversity of Australian society and draw on the talents of its entire population.

Australia speaks about assessing Medicare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia published a list of 11 countries it holds Reciprocal Health Care Agreements with, covering medically necessary treatment during visits.

Citizens from the listed countries can receive emergency care and treatment for illnesses that cannot wait until they return home.

Source: Legit.ng