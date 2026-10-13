New Zealand's Temporary Retirement Visitor Visa requires applicants to be within a particular age range to be eligible

Qualifying foreigners must have a certain amount available to invest in New Zealand to access the two-year visa

The visa comes with additional perks, including the ability to bring a partner and study for up to three months per year

New Zealand has set a clear age threshold for foreigners hoping to retire within its borders, setting an age limit for applicants to qualify for the country's Temporary Retirement Visitor Visa.

The visa also allows holders to study for up to three months within any 12-month window, and applicants are permitted to include their partner in the same application, making it a viable option for couples planning to retire together.

New Zealand sets age limit foreigners must meet to qualify for retirement visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Age limit for New Zealand's retirement visa

New Zealand's Temporary Retirement Visitor Visa requires applicants to be 66 years or older to be eligible.

Beyond the age requirement, prospective applicants must have NZD $750,000 ready to invest in the country.

Those who meet both conditions can stay in New Zealand for up to two years under the visa, with the freedom to travel in and out of the country as they please during that period.

Costs and Processing Timeline

Applying for the visa starts from NZD $7,891. According to New Zealand's immigration authorities, 80% of applications are processed within four and a half weeks, suggesting a relatively swift turnaround for eligible applicants who submit complete documentation.

The retirement visa does not grant permanent residency and is strictly temporary, capping the permitted stay at two years. It is designed for retirees who wish to experience living in New Zealand without committing to a long-term migration pathway.

For Nigerians and other Africans considering international retirement destinations, New Zealand's offering presents an option that demands both a specific life stage and considerable financial means, with the NZD $750,000 investment threshold converting to a substantial sum in local currency terms.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng