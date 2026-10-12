Ireland published the official list of countries whose nationals are eligible to apply to join the Irish police force

Applicants must hold citizenship from an EU or EEA member state, the United Kingdom, or Switzerland to be considered

Citizens of 32 countries in total meet the nationality threshold, subject to fulfilling additional recruitment requirements

Ireland has officially published the list of countries whose citizens are eligible to apply to join An Garda Síochána, the Irish national police force, with nationals from 32 countries qualifying under the current rules.

According to information on the Irish government's website, prospective applicants must hold citizenship from a European Union member state, a European Economic Area state, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, or Switzerland in order to be considered for recruitment.

Ireland lists 32 countries whose citizens can apply to become police officers. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/NurPhoto/WPA Pool

Source: Getty Images

EU countries whose citizens can apply

The 27 EU member states whose nationals are eligible to apply are:

1. Austria

2. Belgium

3. Bulgaria

4. Croatia

5. Republic of Cyprus

6. Czechia

7. Denmark

8. Estonia

9. Finland

10. France

11. Germany

12. Greece

13. Hungary

14. Ireland

15. Italy

16. Latvia

17. Lithuania

18. Luxembourg

19. Malta

20. Netherlands

21. Poland

22. Portugal

23. Romania

24. Slovakia

25. Slovenia

26. Spain

27. Sweden

EEA and other eligible countries

Beyond the EU bloc, the EEA extends eligibility to three additional countries not covered by EU membership:

28. Iceland

29. Liechtenstein

30. Norway

Two further countries outside both the EU and EEA also make the list:

31. United Kingdom

32. Switzerland

The official requirements state that applicants must

"be a national of a European Union Member State" or "be a national of a European Economic Area State, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland or the Swiss Confederation."

Meeting the nationality requirement alone does not guarantee entry into the force, as candidates must also satisfy the remaining recruitment criteria set by the Irish government.

Australia allows four nationalities to join military

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia had expanded its military recruitment policy to include permanent residents from four countries.

The initiative allows eligible residents from New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada to apply to join the Australian Defence Force without first becoming citizens.

Source: Legit.ng