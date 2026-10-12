Ireland Publishes Names of 32 Countries Whose Citizens Can Join the Irish Police Force
- Ireland published the official list of countries whose nationals are eligible to apply to join the Irish police force
- Applicants must hold citizenship from an EU or EEA member state, the United Kingdom, or Switzerland to be considered
- Citizens of 32 countries in total meet the nationality threshold, subject to fulfilling additional recruitment requirements
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Ireland has officially published the list of countries whose citizens are eligible to apply to join An Garda Síochána, the Irish national police force, with nationals from 32 countries qualifying under the current rules.
According to information on the Irish government's website, prospective applicants must hold citizenship from a European Union member state, a European Economic Area state, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, or Switzerland in order to be considered for recruitment.
EU countries whose citizens can apply
The 27 EU member states whose nationals are eligible to apply are:
1. Austria
2. Belgium
3. Bulgaria
4. Croatia
5. Republic of Cyprus
6. Czechia
7. Denmark
8. Estonia
9. Finland
10. France
11. Germany
12. Greece
13. Hungary
14. Ireland
15. Italy
16. Latvia
17. Lithuania
18. Luxembourg
19. Malta
20. Netherlands
21. Poland
22. Portugal
23. Romania
24. Slovakia
25. Slovenia
26. Spain
27. Sweden
EEA and other eligible countries
Beyond the EU bloc, the EEA extends eligibility to three additional countries not covered by EU membership:
28. Iceland
29. Liechtenstein
30. Norway
Two further countries outside both the EU and EEA also make the list:
31. United Kingdom
32. Switzerland
The official requirements state that applicants must
"be a national of a European Union Member State" or "be a national of a European Economic Area State, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland or the Swiss Confederation."
Meeting the nationality requirement alone does not guarantee entry into the force, as candidates must also satisfy the remaining recruitment criteria set by the Irish government.
Australia allows four nationalities to join military
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia had expanded its military recruitment policy to include permanent residents from four countries.
The initiative allows eligible residents from New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada to apply to join the Australian Defence Force without first becoming citizens.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng