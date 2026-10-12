Latvia's parliament passed amendments to its Military Service Law allowing foreign nationals to serve in its National Armed Forces

The law covers citizens of EU, EFTA, and NATO member states, as well as nationals from Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, and Ukraine

The amendments apply specifically during periods of temporary or partial mobilisation, when foreign nationals may voluntarily enlist

Latvia has opened the door for foreign nationals to serve in its military, publishing a list of countries whose citizens are eligible to enlist in the National Armed Forces during mobilisation.

The country's parliament, the Saeima, passed amendments to the Military Service Law in a final reading, extending voluntary enlistment rights to nationals from a broad range of allied and partner nations.

Latvia publishes list of countries whose citizens can voluntarily enlist in its army. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Pacific Press /picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Countries eligible to join Latvia's army

According to the Latvian government, the amendments allow citizens of European Union member states, European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, NATO member nations, Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, and Ukraine to voluntarily join Latvia's National Armed Forces during temporary or partial mobilisation.

The 27 EU member states covered by the amendments are:

1. Austria

2. Belgium

3. Bulgaria

4. Croatia

5. Republic of Cyprus

6. Czechia

7. Denmark

8. Estonia

9. Finland

10. France

11. Germany

12. Greece

13. Hungary

14. Ireland

15. Italy

16. Latvia

17. Lithuania

18. Luxembourg

19. Malta

20. Netherlands

21. Poland

22. Portugal

23. Romania

24. Slovakia

25. Slovenia

26. Spain

27. Sweden

Citizens of EFTA member states and NATO member countries are also eligible under the same amendments.

What the Latvian law says about mobilisation

The Latvian government described the scope of the law on its official website, noting that the amendments are specifically tied to scenarios involving temporary or partial mobilisation.

Under these provisions, enlistment is voluntary, meaning qualifying foreign nationals are not compelled to serve but may choose to do so.

The inclusion of non-EU, non-NATO countries such as Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, and Ukraine alongside the bloc's own member states reflects the breadth of the partnerships Latvia has chosen to recognise under the revised law.

Australia opens military recruitment to four nationalities

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia opened its Defence Force recruitment to permanent residents from four countries.

Eligible permanent residents from New Zealand, the UK, the US and Canada can apply to join the military without first obtaining Australian citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng