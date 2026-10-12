Latvia Lists Countries Whose Citizens Can Join its Army During Mobilisation
- Latvia's parliament passed amendments to its Military Service Law allowing foreign nationals to serve in its National Armed Forces
- The law covers citizens of EU, EFTA, and NATO member states, as well as nationals from Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, and Ukraine
- The amendments apply specifically during periods of temporary or partial mobilisation, when foreign nationals may voluntarily enlist
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Latvia has opened the door for foreign nationals to serve in its military, publishing a list of countries whose citizens are eligible to enlist in the National Armed Forces during mobilisation.
The country's parliament, the Saeima, passed amendments to the Military Service Law in a final reading, extending voluntary enlistment rights to nationals from a broad range of allied and partner nations.
Countries eligible to join Latvia's army
According to the Latvian government, the amendments allow citizens of European Union member states, European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, NATO member nations, Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, and Ukraine to voluntarily join Latvia's National Armed Forces during temporary or partial mobilisation.
The 27 EU member states covered by the amendments are:
1. Austria
2. Belgium
3. Bulgaria
4. Croatia
5. Republic of Cyprus
6. Czechia
7. Denmark
8. Estonia
9. Finland
10. France
11. Germany
12. Greece
13. Hungary
14. Ireland
15. Italy
16. Latvia
17. Lithuania
18. Luxembourg
19. Malta
20. Netherlands
21. Poland
22. Portugal
23. Romania
24. Slovakia
25. Slovenia
26. Spain
27. Sweden
Citizens of EFTA member states and NATO member countries are also eligible under the same amendments.
What the Latvian law says about mobilisation
The Latvian government described the scope of the law on its official website, noting that the amendments are specifically tied to scenarios involving temporary or partial mobilisation.
Under these provisions, enlistment is voluntary, meaning qualifying foreign nationals are not compelled to serve but may choose to do so.
The inclusion of non-EU, non-NATO countries such as Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, and Ukraine alongside the bloc's own member states reflects the breadth of the partnerships Latvia has chosen to recognise under the revised law.
Australia opens military recruitment to four nationalities
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia opened its Defence Force recruitment to permanent residents from four countries.
Eligible permanent residents from New Zealand, the UK, the US and Canada can apply to join the military without first obtaining Australian citizenship.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng