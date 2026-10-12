China's National Immigration Administration published the official eligibility conditions for foreign nationals seeking permanent residence in the country

The conditions cover investors, senior professionals, spouses of Chinese citizens, and elderly foreigners with no direct relatives abroad

Applicants must meet requirements including minimum years of continuous residence, stable income, clean criminal records, and good tax payment history

China has published a detailed set of conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy to qualify for permanent residence in the country, offering a clearer picture of who can apply and what the process involves.

The National Immigration Administration of China outlined seven distinct eligibility categories, making clear that the pathway to permanent residence is open to a specific range of individuals rather than the general public.

China lists 7 categories of foreigners eligible to get permanent residence. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for permanent residence in China?

Regardless of which category an applicant falls under, all foreign nationals must comply with Chinese laws and regulations, be in good health, and hold a clean criminal record.

1. The first category covers foreign investors who have made direct and stable investments in China and can demonstrate good tax payment records for at least three consecutive years.

2. Senior professionals and executives form a second group. Those holding positions such as deputy general manager, factory deputy director, or roles at the level of associate professor or associate researcher, or earning an equivalent salary, must have worked in China for at least four consecutive years and resided there for no fewer than three of those four years.

3. A third category applies to individuals who have made significant and outstanding contributions to China and are considered especially needed in the country.

4. Spouses and unmarried children under the age of 18 of applicants who qualify under the first three categories may also apply under a fourth condition.

5. Foreign nationals married to a Chinese citizen or to a foreigner already holding Chinese permanent residence are covered under a fifth category. In this case, the marriage must have lasted at least five years, and the applicant must have lived in China for five consecutive years, spending no fewer than nine months per year in the country, with a stable income and a fixed place of residence.

6. An unmarried child under 18 who is financially dependent on a parent may apply under the sixth condition.

7. The seventh and final category applies to foreign nationals aged 60 and above who have no direct relatives living abroad and reside with a direct relative in China. They must also have lived in China for at least five consecutive years, with a minimum of nine months of residence each year, and must have a stable income and domicile.

China PR: Applicants with remarkable contributions

China's immigration authority noted separately that foreign nationals who have made remarkable contributions to the country's economic and social development may also be considered for permanent residence, even outside the formal categories listed above.

The full conditions were published on the official website of China's National Immigration Administration.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng