Japan's Ministry of Justice outlined the conditions foreign nationals married to Japanese citizens or permanent residents must meet to apply for permanent residency

The application process requires specific documents proving the marital or parent-child relationship, including family registers and marriage certificates

Japan's immigration authorities warned that additional documents may be requested during the review process, beyond those listed on the official page

Japan's Ministry of Justice has published the conditions under which foreign nationals can apply for permanent residency in the country, with a particular focus on those who are married to, or are biological children of, Japanese nationals or existing permanent residents.

According to the ministry's official guidance, four categories of applicants qualify under this route. These include foreign spouses of Japanese nationals, foreign spouses of permanent residents or special permanent residents, and biological children falling under any of those same groupings. Special adoption is also recognised for children of Japanese nationals.

Japan lists conditions for foreign spouses to get permanent residency. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Documents required to prove relationships

The documentation requirements differ depending on the specific relationship being claimed.

A foreign national married to a Japanese citizen must submit a full family register from their Japanese spouse, along with a marriage certificate issued by an authority in the applicant's home country. Those married to a permanent resident can satisfy the requirement with a copy of their marriage certificate or equivalent documents confirming the relationship.

For children of Japanese nationals, a copy of the parent's complete family register is required. Children of permanent or special permanent residents must provide a birth certificate or comparable documents that establish the parent-child relationship.

Key rules for submitting applications

Beyond the relationship documents, Japan's immigration authorities have set out several procedural rules that applicants must follow carefully.

All certificates issued within Japan must be submitted within three months of their issue date. Any documents written in a foreign language must be accompanied by a Japanese translation. Application forms, guarantee forms, and consent forms must be printed on A4-sized paper, with one document per side only, meaning double-sided printing is not permitted.

Applicants should also be aware that, as a general rule, submitted materials will not be returned. Those who need original copies of documents that would be difficult to replace are advised to request their return at the point of application.

The ministry also cautioned that the review process may lead to requests for additional documents beyond those specified in the published guidance, and applicants should be prepared to respond to such requests promptly.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng