Ireland's Department of Justice launched the Temporary Protection Transition Scheme, giving eligible people a route to long-term residency on a Stamp 4 basis

Applicants must have lived in Ireland for at least one year and earned a minimum stipulated salary through at least six months of employment

The new permission counts towards naturalisation and covers entire family units, with the application window open

Ireland has opened a dedicated long-term residency scheme for eligible individuals displaced from Ukraine currently living in the country under temporary protection, giving them a structured path toward permanent settlement and eventual citizenship.

The Temporary Protection Transition Scheme announced by Ireland's Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration on 26 May 2026, grants successful applicants a Stamp 4 immigration permission.

Ireland announces pathway to citizenship for Ukraine nationals. Photo credit: Catherine Connolly.

Source: UGC

The permission is initially valid for up to two years and can be renewed in two-year intervals thereafter.

Crucially, time spent on this permission counts towards naturalisation, meaning applicants can begin building a formal path to Irish citizenship.

Who Qualifies for the Scheme

The scheme covers entire family units who have been residing in Ireland under temporary protection, and each family member is required to submit a separate application.

It is not possible to hold the new Stamp 4 permission alongside existing temporary protection or any other immigration permission simultaneously.

What Happens if Temporary Protection Ends

The Irish government made clear that approved applicants will not be affected when the EU's Temporary Protection Directive eventually expires.

For those whose applications are still being processed when temporary protection ends, residency rights may be extended under Article 21 of the Directive to cover the intervening period.

For Ukrainians who choose not to apply, the Temporary Protection Directive remains in force across the European Union until March 2028, preserving rights to reside, access social welfare, education, and employment for its duration.

The Irish Red Cross and the [International Organization for Migration] are jointly hosting a series of webinars to guide applicants through the eligibility criteria, required documents, and the application process.

Ireland publishes some Nigerians' visa status

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ireland's Department of Justice published visa decisions for applications processed through its Abuja mission.

Dozens of Nigerian applicants received decisions, with a significant number of applications either approved or refused during the period.

Source: Legit.ng