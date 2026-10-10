Spain announced that eligible foreigners from 18 qualifying countries can apply to join its armed forces under specific conditions

Applicants must hold a valid residence card in Spain and meet age, educational, and criminal record requirements to be considered

Citizens of Peru face an additional step, as they must obtain or show proof of having requested authorisation from their home country's authorities

Spain has opened the door for foreign nationals to enlist in its armed forces, with the country's Ministry of Defence publishing a clear set of requirements that applicants from 18 eligible countries must meet before they can be considered.

The recruitment applies specifically to the Tropa y Marinería category, which covers enlisted soldiers and sailors.

Spain lists 5 conditions for eligible foreigners to join its armed forces. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Spain lists conditions for foreigners to join military

1. To qualify, a prospective applicant must be from the 18 qualifying countries.

2. They must hold a valid temporary or long-term residence card in Spain, or a family member card of a community resident. The card must not carry any restrictions on the right to work, and it must remain valid at least until the date the applicant is due to report to their assigned training centre.

3. On the matter of age, candidates must have reached the legal adult age as defined by the law of their home country by the time they join, and must not be older than 29 years old on that same joining date.

4. A clean criminal record is also required. Applicants must have no convictions in Spain or in their previous country of residence for offences that exist within the Spanish legal system.

5. Beyond age and character checks, candidates must demonstrate that they hold the educational qualification required for the specific role they are applying for. Where a degree or diploma was obtained outside Spain, it must be officially recognised as equivalent to a Spanish qualification under the relevant regulations.

Peruvian nationals face one additional requirement that does not apply to other nationalities. They must provide documentary proof that the appropriate authority or organisation in Peru has expressly authorised their enlistment in the Spanish Armed Forces, or alternatively, show evidence that they have formally submitted a request for that authorisation.

The full details of the recruitment process, including the list of qualifying countries and the related documentation requirements, are published on the official Spanish defence recruitment website.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng