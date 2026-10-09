The Netherlands operates a Working Holiday Programme designed for young foreigners aged 18 to 30 who want to experience Dutch society and culture

Applicants must hold nationality from a country that has a bilateral agreement with the Netherlands and meet a specific set of conditions before applying

The programme comes with financial, insurance, and residency requirements that all prospective participants must satisfy before submitting their application

The Netherlands has outlined the conditions that eligible foreigners must meet to apply for a Working Holiday residence permit, offering young people from select countries the chance to live and experience Dutch culture firsthand.

The Working Holiday Programme, also known as WHP or WHS, is a cultural exchange initiative open to individuals aged 18 to 30. According to the Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND), the primary goal of the programme is for participants to get to know Dutch society and culture, rather than to work or study in a formal, long-term capacity.

Netherlands lists 6 conditions for foreigners to get working holiday permit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Netherlands Working Holiday: Who's eligible to apply?

1. Applicants must be nationals of a country that holds a bilateral agreement with the Netherlands, either a Memorandum of Understanding or a Note Verbale, to qualify for the permit. Beyond nationality, there are several personal conditions to satisfy.

2. Participants must be at least 18 years old and no older than 30 at the time they submit their application.

3. Anyone who has previously held a regular Dutch residence permit under the Working Holiday scheme is not eligible to apply again.

4. Applicants must also be living in their country of nationality when they submit their application, a condition tied directly to the bilateral agreements in place.

5. The IND requires that applicants demonstrate they can financially support themselves throughout their stay without drawing on Dutch public funds or social benefits. This means arriving with enough money to cover living costs for the duration of the visit, as well as either a return ticket or sufficient funds to purchase one.

6. Health coverage is also mandatory. All applicants must hold valid insurance that covers the cost of healthcare in the Netherlands before the permit can be approved.

While the focus of the programme is cultural exchange, participants are permitted to take up short courses or study programmes during their stay. The key condition is that working or studying cannot become the primary reason for being in the Netherlands.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng