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UK Army Closes Commonwealth Application Window, Names 1 Category Still Eligible
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UK Army Closes Commonwealth Application Window, Names 1 Category Still Eligible

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • The British Army has confirmed its 2026 Commonwealth recruitment window is currently closed following an unprecedented volume of applications in 2024
  • Only one category of Commonwealth applicants can still submit applications while the window remains shut for all other candidates
  • The Army warned that any 2024 applications submitted without a Recruit Bounty Scheme sponsor will be automatically rejected

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The British Army has confirmed that its application window for Commonwealth residents is currently closed, with only one group of candidates still permitted to apply.

According to the official British Army, Musician applicants are the sole category of Commonwealth candidates still able to submit applications while the window remains shut for everyone else. All other Commonwealth residents must wait for the next recruitment window to open before applying.

The UK Army names commonwealth applicants eligible to join the army
The UK Army names a category of Commonwealth applicants that are still eligible to apply. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Why the Commonwealth window closed

The closure follows what the Army described as "an unprecedented volume of applications" received during the 2024 recruitment window. Officials indicated they are still working through that backlog, and existing applicants have been advised not to contact the Army for updates. Instead, they are directed to monitor their application portal, where any communication regarding next steps will be posted.

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The Army also issued a firm warning to those who applied in 2024 without a Recruit Bounty Scheme sponsor: those applications will now be rejected outright.

What Commonwealth candidates should know

Despite the closure, the British Army reaffirmed its commitment to Commonwealth soldiers, stating on its website that "Commonwealth Soldiers are, and always will be, an important and valued part of the fabric of the British Army."

The message urged all affected candidates and their sponsors to remain patient as the process continues. No date has been given for when the Commonwealth application window will reopen for general applicants.

For Nigerians and other African nationals considering a career in the British Army, the current situation means the earliest opportunity to apply will come during the next recruitment window, details of which are expected to appear on the portal in due course.

Visit the British Army nationality and eligibility page for the latest information on Commonwealth applications.

Read also

Netherlands announces 6 requirements for foreigners to apply for working holiday permit

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the United Kingdom (UK) announced five categories of people in Armed Forces who are exempt from immigration control.

UK military: Who cannot join British Army

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that the UK military announced the British Army’s rule barring refugees and asylum seekers from enlisting.

The guidance offers no exceptions or alternative routes for people in either category, ruling them out before other nationality and residency requirements are considered.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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