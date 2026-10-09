Oman's Ministry of Heritage and Tourism published a permit process for Majlis Al Jinn Cave, one of the country's most remarkable natural sites

The permit is available at no cost and covers both tourist delegations and informal visitors who wish to explore the cave

Applicants are required to complete two steps, with the review process taking up to 5 working days

Oman's Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has outlined a straightforward two-step process for visitors hoping to gain entry to Majlis Al Jinn Cave, one of the largest cave chambers in the world.

The permit system, updated on the Omani government's official portal, applies to both tourist delegations and individual informal visitors.

Oman outlines 2 steps for free permit to access tourist attraction site. Photo credit: Anadolu Ajansi

Source: UGC

Notably, the entry permit carries no cost, making the cave accessible without any financial barrier beyond the logistics of getting there.

How to Apply for the Majlis Al Jinn Cave Permit

The process involves just two stages: submitting an application and waiting for it to be reviewed.

Applicants are required to bring a permit request letter when they visit the relevant institution in person, as the service is not available online.

The review period takes up to five working days from the point of submission.

Because the service is handled physically rather than through a digital portal, visitors are advised to plan their applications well in advance of their intended travel dates to the cave.

What Is Majlis Al Jinn Cave?

Majlis Al Jinn, which translates roughly to "meeting place of the jinn" in Arabic, is located in the Al Hajar mountain range in Oman's Ash Sharqiyah region.

It ranks among the largest cave chambers on earth by volume and has long attracted adventurers, spelunkers, and nature enthusiasts from around the world.

Access to the cave requires descending through openings in the cave's ceiling, and the sheer scale of the interior is considered one of Oman's most dramatic natural spectacles.

The Omani government's decision to formalise and publish the permit process signals a continued effort to manage tourism to the site responsibly while keeping it accessible to the public free of charge.

Visitors planning to apply can access the service through Oman's official government services platform, Gov.om], under the Tourism section.

Oman opens doors for some foreigners seeking residence permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Royal Oman Police issued Decision No. 87/2026, amending the country's Foreigners' Residence Law.

The new rules cover three categories of foreigners, including property buyers, real estate owners, and licensed investors in Oman.

Source: Legit.ng