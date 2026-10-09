The Netherlands has outlined what foreign workers must do when their work permit is about to expire, with two distinct routes depending on their situation

Foreign workers whose employers want to extend their contracts must ensure a new permit is secured before the existing one lapses

Self-employed workers from outside the EU face a separate set of requirements to legally continue working in the Netherlands beyond three months

The Netherlands has clarified the steps available to foreign workers whose work permits are approaching their expiry date, spelling out two key pathways depending on the type of permit they currently hold.

According to the Dutch government's Work in NL platform, workers whose permits are nearing their end date must ensure a fresh application is submitted before the current permit lapses. Working without a valid residence permit is not permitted, making timely renewal critical.

Netherlands lists options available to foreign workers when work permit expires. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Two permit pathways for foreign workers

1. The first option applies to workers who previously held a standard work permit. These individuals are now eligible to apply for a combined residence and work permit, known as a single permit or GVVA.

2. The second option is available to those who already hold a GVVA — in this case, their employer can apply directly to extend it on their behalf.

Both types of applications are processed through the Immigration and Naturalisation Service, known as the IND. The government stresses that submissions must be made well in advance, as any lapse in permit validity creates a gap in the worker's legal right to work in the country.

Workers who plan to eventually apply for permanent residence in the Netherlands should pay particular attention to this requirement. Permanent residency applications depend on a continuous, uninterrupted period of residence permits, meaning even a brief gap between permits could affect future eligibility.

Self-employed workers face different rules

The rules shift significantly for those who wish to work in the Netherlands as self-employed individuals. Citizens from European Union countries do not require a work permit to operate as self-employed workers, but they must register with the Chamber of Commerce.

In certain sectors, they are also required to notify the relevant authorities through the online portal for posted workers.

For nationals from countries outside the EU, the European Economic Area, or Switzerland, the process is more involved. Anyone intending to work in the Netherlands as a self-employed person for more than three months must obtain a residence permit specifically designated for self-employed individuals before they can legally begin operating.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng