France's Foreign Legion updated its recruitment policy, blocking nationals from two countries from applying to join

The restriction targets citizens connected to an active armed conflict, with the ban extended to soldiers and mercenaries

The Foreign Legion normally accepts applicants of all nationalities, including French citizens, under its standard rules

France has barred nationals from two countries from enlisting in the French Foreign Legion, citing the ongoing war between them as the reason for the restriction.

The French government published the policy on the Foreign Legion's official recruitment website, noting that the ban is in force until further notice.

France suspends Foreign Legion recruitment for citizens of two countries. Photo credit: Benoit Tessier

Source: Getty Images

While the Legion ordinarily welcomes applicants of all nationalities, including French citizens, the current conflict has prompted an exception to that open-door approach.

The two countries whose citizens are now excluded from joining are:

1. Russia.

2. Ukraine.

French Foreign Legion: Who the ban covers

The restriction goes beyond passport holders. The Legion said it will not accept anyone who participated in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, regardless of nationality.

This includes both serving soldiers and individuals who fought as mercenaries in that war. The policy effectively closes the door on any combatant linked to the conflict, not just those carrying Russian or Ukrainian identity documents.

French Foreign Legion: Who can still apply

Outside of this restriction, the Foreign Legion's eligibility rules remain unchanged. Citizens from any other country in the world may still apply to join, and French nationals continue to be eligible.

Recruits do not need to speak French before enlisting, as language training is part of the integration process.

The Legion did not give a specific end date for the suspension, describing it only as a measure in place for the "current context" of the conflict.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that France had published the conditions that foreigners in the Army must meet to apply for citizenship.

People eligible for French citizenship without paying fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that France had listed the categories of people who can seek citizenship without paying a fee.

A foreigner who has served in the French military can obtain a residence card, provided their stay in France is regular.

Beyond residency, they may also be eligible to acquire French nationality through a proposal from the Minister of Defence.

Source: Legit.ng