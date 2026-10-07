UK Visas and Immigration outlined specific categories of applicants who cannot use the online service to retrieve their documents and may have to cancel their application

According to the guidance, these groups of applicants fall outside the standard document return process

The publication warned that the removal may happen sooner, especially if they do note leave the country voluntarily

The UK government has outlined the categories of visa applicants who may be required to cancel their application when requesting the return of their passports and other documents.

According to guidance published by UK Visas and Immigration, applicants who submit their documents alongside a visa or immigration application may, under certain circumstances, need to have their application cancelled before those documents can be returned to them.

UK outlines why a category of applicants may face cancellation. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

The guidance makes clear that applicants will be informed of this requirement at the point they make the request.

Who Cannot Use the Online Document Return Service

For applicants based in the UK, an online service exists to facilitate the cancellation of an application and the return of documents.

However, several categories of people are explicitly excluded from using it.

Those who can no longer use the online service include applicants whose valid leave to enter or remain in the UK has already expired, those who wish to cancel an extension application because they now plan to leave the country, those whose leave to remain application has been refused or rejected, and those who have applied for asylum.

Asylum seekers are instead directed to contact their assigned caseworker directly to arrange the return of their documents.

Applicants who applied from outside the UK are advised to contact UK Visas and Immigration directly.

They are also warned that no refund will be issued if the application has already been processed.

Once notified that their passport or travel document is ready, applicants have three months to collect it, after which it will be returned to the issuing authority.

What Happens if an Application Is Refused

For applicants whose leave to remain has been refused, a separate pathway exists.

Those wishing to leave voluntarily, or who cannot access the online form for other reasons, are directed to the Voluntary Returns Service. Documents in these cases are returned at the airport upon departure.

For eligible applicants who do use the standard online process, documents are typically returned within 10 working days.

Those who do not receive their documents within that timeframe are advised to report the delay through official channels.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng