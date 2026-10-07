Bahrain's Labour Market Regulatory Authority outlined the conditions employers must meet before applying for a work permit on behalf of expatriate staff

Foreign workers holding a multiple-entry permit face a specific requirement that must be resolved before any application can move forward

The processing time for applications differs significantly depending on whether the expatriate employee is already inside Bahrain or applying from abroad

Bahrain has set out a series of conditions that employers must fulfil before they can successfully obtain a work permit for foreign workers, according to information published by the country's Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA).

The service allows employers to apply for new work permits covering expatriate staff they intend to hire under their commercial registrations. However, several requirements must be met before an application can proceed.

Bahrain lists 3 conditions for foreign workers to be eligible for work permit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Requirements for foreigners to get Bahrain work permit

1. One of the central requirements concerns expatriate employees who currently hold a multiple-entry permit. Whether the worker is physically present in Bahrain or based abroad, that permit must be cancelled before the employer submits any work permit application.

2. Employers are also responsible for arranging the deportation of a foreign worker immediately if that individual fails to pass the mandatory medical examination. There is no grace period outlined for this obligation.

3. Additionally, if a foreign worker was previously resident in Bahrain and was assigned a personal identification number during that time, that same number must be used when completing the fields in a new permit application. Using a different or new number is not permitted.

Bahrain work permit: Processing times vary by location

The time it takes to process a work permit application depends on where the expatriate employee is located at the time of submission.

For workers already inside Bahrain, the LMRA targets a turnaround of three working days to approve. Applications submitted on behalf of workers who are still outside the country, however, take considerably longer, with a processing time of 21 working days indicated for those cases.

The distinction in processing timelines reflects the different administrative procedures involved depending on whether the employee needs to enter the country or is already on the ground and awaiting documentation.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng