Pope Leo XIV Breaks Silence After Lung Cancer Surgery, Remains Hospitalised

Pope Leo XIV broke his silence after undergoing a 90-minute lung surgery at Rome's Gemelli University Hospital on Tuesday

Doctors removed the entire lower lobe of his right lung and confirmed a diagnosis of adenocarcinoma during the procedure

World leaders and church officials from Argentina, Peru and Uruguay have responded to the news of his operation

Pope Leo XIV has expressed gratitude to those who prayed for him following his lung cancer surgery, saying their support had been "a gift to the whole Church."

In a written statement released after the operation, the 71-year-old said: "As you know, I have been unable to be among you during these days.

Pope Leo XIV Speaks Out After Lung Cancer Surgery

Source: Twitter

“I thank you warmly for your prayers and for the work you have done together. Your sharing of experiences and attentive listening are indeed a gift to the whole Church. I am especially grateful to the families who have spoken of their joys, struggles and hopes."

The Vatican confirmed on Wednesday that Leo was "progressing as expected" and had passed a calm night in hospital.

What happened during the surgery

Surgeons at Rome's Gemelli University Hospital operated on Tuesday, removing the entire lower lobe of Leo's right lung in a procedure that lasted 90 minutes. The human right lung has three lobes. His surgeon and personal doctor both said the operation went smoothly.

Pre-operative tests had pointed to adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer, and that diagnosis was confirmed during surgery, the Vatican said.

Leo is expected to remain in hospital for about a week, and his schedule has been cleared until 20 October.

Concern grows over planned Latin America visit

The Pope had been due to travel to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru next month, and his diagnosis has raised anxiety in all three countries.

In Peru's city of Chiclayo, where Leo previously served as bishop, the Rev. Elmer Uchofen said: "Because of the affection that we feel for the Holy Father, who is also our bishop, we're worried about his health and about what will come next."

He recalled how Leo had helped secure oxygen production plants during the COVID-19 pandemic, assisted flood victims, and celebrated Mass with prisoners in the city.

Church officials in Argentina, the home country of Leo's predecessor Pope Francis, urged the faithful to put the Pope's health above their anticipation of the country's first papal visit in four decades.

Argentine President Javier Milei and Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kicillof both wished the pontiff a quick recovery, setting aside their ideological differences.

In Uruguay, Cardinal Daniel Sturla, the Archbishop of Montevideo, kept his message simple: "First, let us pray that he comes."

Sky News understands that the King of the United Kingdom plans to write privately to the Pope following his diagnosis.

Source: Legit.ng