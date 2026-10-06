Romania's General Inspectorate for Immigration outlined five areas where long-term residents enjoy equal treatment with Romanian citizens

Foreigners holding long-term residence rights in Romania can work without a separate work authorisation under an individual contract

Applications for long-term residence take up to six months to process, with a possible three-month extension for objective reasons

Romania's General Inspectorate for Immigration has outlined five specific benefits that foreign nationals gain when they secure long-term residence rights in the country.

The rights place long-term residents on near-equal legal footing with Romanian citizens.

Romania lists 5 key benefits foreigners enjoy with long-term residence. Photo: getty

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What long-term residents can access in Romania

1. According to the immigration authority, foreigners holding a long-term right to stay in Romania are entitled to work on Romanian territory without needing a separate work authorisation, as long as they operate under an individual work contract approved by the Territorial Labour Inspectorate.

2. Education is another area where long-term residents gain meaningful access. They can enrol in all forms and levels of schooling and professional training, including applying for scholarships. Diplomas, certificates, and professional qualifications earned abroad can also be validated and recognised.

3. Long-term residents also benefit from social security and protection, access to healthcare, and social assistance services.

4. On the financial side, they are entitled to tax deductions on global income as well as tax exemptions.

5. Rounding out the five areas, they gain access to public goods and services, including the right to obtain housing, to associate freely, and to join trade or professional unions.

Romanian long-term residence: How application process works

The process of applying for long-term residence status in Romania comes with clearly defined timelines. Applications are typically resolved within six months, though this period may be extended by a further three months for objective reasons, and the applicant must be informed of any such extension.

Once a decision is reached, the applicant receives written notification within 15 days. If the application is approved, the individual has 30 days from the date of notification to submit the required documents for the actual long-term residence permit at the territorial unit of the General Inspectorate for Immigration where the original application was filed.

Should an application be denied, the applicant receives written communication of the refusal and the reasons behind it within 15 working days of the decision being made. A denial can be challenged before the Court of Appeal within 30 days of receiving the written notice. Importantly, a rejection does not automatically affect the applicant's existing right of residence in Romania.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng