Romania's immigration authority has outlined the investment threshold required for foreign nationals to qualify for long-term residency

Foreign investors who meet the financial benchmark can bypass standard length-of-stay and maintenance conditions entirely

The policy also makes special provisions for people of Romanian origin and minors whose parents already hold long-term residence status

Romania has set out the exact financial requirement foreign investors must meet to qualify for long-term residency in the country, with the figure running into the millions.

According to conditions published by Romania's General Inspectorate for Immigration, a certain financial condition has been laid down for foreign investors.

Romania mentions amount foreigners must invest to get long-term residence. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Condition for investors to get Romanian long-term residency

Foreign nationals who can demonstrate an investment of at least one million euros, or who have created more than 100 full-time jobs in the country, may be granted long-term residence rights without having to satisfy the usual requirements around length of stay or proof of financial maintenance.

Who else qualifies for Romanian long-term residency?

Beyond investors, the Romanian government has carved out additional categories of people who can access long-term residence under different circumstances.

Individuals of Romanian origin may qualify for the status, as may those whose continued presence is considered to be in the interest of the Romanian state. In both cases, the applicant must not pose a danger to national security or a threat to public order.

The policy also extends to children. Minors whose parents hold long-term residence status in Romania can be granted the same right without needing to meet the standard conditions. Where only one parent holds the status, however, the consent of the other parent is required and must be provided in an authentic, legally recognised form.

What the investment route means for Africans

For African professionals and business owners exploring options to relocate to Europe, Romania's investment pathway offers a direct route to long-term legal status in a European Union member state, bypassing the lengthy stay requirements that typically apply.

The one million euro threshold places the option squarely within reach of high-net-worth individuals, while the job creation alternative of more than 100 full-time positions opens a second route for those whose investments are structured around employment rather than capital alone.

Romania's immigration conditions are detailed in a document published by the General Inspectorate for Immigration, which outlines the full list of criteria for long-term residence across different applicant categories.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng