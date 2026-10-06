Canada has published the prevailing wages for truck drivers across all provinces and territories

The data shows hourly wages vary significantly by region, with some territories offering far higher pay than the national median

Alberta and British Columbia rank among the top-paying provinces, while the Yukon Territory leads all regions with the highest median wage

Canada's federal government has published a detailed breakdown of what truck drivers earn across the country, revealing significant wage differences depending on where a driver is based.

Data from Canada's Job Bank lists hourly wage ranges for each province and territory, covering low, median, and high earnings.

Canada mentions how much truck drivers earn per provinces. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Truck driver wages across Canadian provinces

Nationally, the figures show a low of $19.45 (N25,763.47) per hour, a median of $37.00 (N49,018.71). The Yukon Territory tops the list, with drivers earning a median of $34.00 (N45,036.40) per hour and a high of $43.27 (N57,315.44).

Here is the full breakdown by province and territory:

1. Canada

Low: $19.45/hr (N25,763.47/hr) | Median: $26.42/hr (N34,999.93/hr) | High: $37.00/hr (N49,010.20/hr)

2. Alberta

Low: $21.00/hr (N27,816.60/hr) | Median: $30.00/hr (N39,738.00/hr) | High: $42.31/hr (N56,042.83/hr)

3. British Columbia

Low: $22.00/hr (N29,141.20/hr) | Median: $30.77/hr (N40,758.94/hr) | High: $40.38/hr (N53,487.35/hr)

4. Manitoba

Low: $17.00/hr (N22,518.20/hr) | Median: $24.00/hr (N31,790.40/hr) | High: $34.72/hr (N45,989.31/hr)

5. New Brunswick

Low: $17.00/hr (N22,518.20/hr) | Median: $23.00/hr (N30,465.80/hr) | High: $32.00/hr (N42,387.20/hr)

6. Newfoundland and Labrador

Low: $17.97/hr (N23,803.06/hr) | Median: $24.75/hr (N32,783.85/hr) | High: $36.00/hr (N47,685.60/hr)

7. Northwest Territories

Low: $25.00/hr (N33,115.00/hr) | Median: $30.00/hr (N39,738.00/hr) | High: $40.00/hr (N52,984.00/hr)

8. Nova Scotia

Low: $18.00/hr (N23,842.80/hr) | Median: $24.00/hr (N31,790.40/hr) | High: $30.00/hr (N39,738.00/hr)

9. Nunavut

Low: $20.17/hr (N26,714.18/hr) | Median: $29.00/hr (N38,413.40/hr) | High: $40.00/hr (N52,984.00/hr)

10. Ontario

Low: $19.23/hr (N25,472.06/hr) | Median: $26.00/hr (N34,439.60/hr) | High: $35.00/hr (N46,361.00/hr)

11. Prince Edward Island

Low: $18.00/hr (N23,842.80/hr) | Median: $24.00/hr (N31,790.40/hr) | High: $30.29/hr (N40,122.13/hr)

12. Quebec

Low: $19.45/hr (N25,763.47/hr) | Median: $25.20/hr (N33,379.92/hr) | High: $34.50/hr (N45,698.70/hr)

13. Saskatchewan

Low: $18.50/hr (N24,505.10/hr) | Median: $27.00/hr (N35,764.20/hr) | High: $37.00/hr (N49,010.20/hr)

14. Yukon Territory

Low: $26.50/hr (N35,101.90/hr) | Median: $34.00/hr (N45,036.40/hr) | High: $43.27/hr (N57,327.44/hr)

Which regions pay truck drivers the most

The northern territories consistently offer higher wages, with the Northwest Territories and Nunavut both posting median figures of $30.00 per hour (N39,738.00) and $29.00 per hour (N38,413.40), respectively.

Among the provinces, Alberta and British Columbia lead. At the lower end, New Brunswick and Manitoba share the lowest starting wage, while Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island cap their high-end earnings at $30.00 per hour (N39,738.00) and $30.29 per hour (N40,122.13), respectively, below most other regions.

For Nigerians considering relocating to Canada as part of the ongoing japa wave, these figures offer a concrete look at what truck driving, one of the more accessible skilled trade roles for new residents, can realistically pay depending on the province chosen.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada released the salaries of registered nurses across all provinces and territories in the country.

Canada announces 29 occupations for job seekers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada published the 29 priority occupations for foreign workers, covering roles in healthcare, agriculture, food processing and cleaning services.

Most of the jobs are in healthcare, and the priority list applies across Canada’s provinces and territories except Quebec. Find out which occupations made the list and what the government’s priority status could mean for foreign workers.

Source: Legit.ng