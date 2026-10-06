Canada Announces How Much Truck Drivers Earn Across 13 Provinces and Territories
- Canada has published the prevailing wages for truck drivers across all provinces and territories
- The data shows hourly wages vary significantly by region, with some territories offering far higher pay than the national median
- Alberta and British Columbia rank among the top-paying provinces, while the Yukon Territory leads all regions with the highest median wage
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Canada's federal government has published a detailed breakdown of what truck drivers earn across the country, revealing significant wage differences depending on where a driver is based.
Data from Canada's Job Bank lists hourly wage ranges for each province and territory, covering low, median, and high earnings.
Truck driver wages across Canadian provinces
Nationally, the figures show a low of $19.45 (N25,763.47) per hour, a median of $37.00 (N49,018.71). The Yukon Territory tops the list, with drivers earning a median of $34.00 (N45,036.40) per hour and a high of $43.27 (N57,315.44).
Here is the full breakdown by province and territory:
1. Canada
Low: $19.45/hr (N25,763.47/hr) | Median: $26.42/hr (N34,999.93/hr) | High: $37.00/hr (N49,010.20/hr)
2. Alberta
Low: $21.00/hr (N27,816.60/hr) | Median: $30.00/hr (N39,738.00/hr) | High: $42.31/hr (N56,042.83/hr)
3. British Columbia
Low: $22.00/hr (N29,141.20/hr) | Median: $30.77/hr (N40,758.94/hr) | High: $40.38/hr (N53,487.35/hr)
4. Manitoba
Low: $17.00/hr (N22,518.20/hr) | Median: $24.00/hr (N31,790.40/hr) | High: $34.72/hr (N45,989.31/hr)
5. New Brunswick
Low: $17.00/hr (N22,518.20/hr) | Median: $23.00/hr (N30,465.80/hr) | High: $32.00/hr (N42,387.20/hr)
6. Newfoundland and Labrador
Low: $17.97/hr (N23,803.06/hr) | Median: $24.75/hr (N32,783.85/hr) | High: $36.00/hr (N47,685.60/hr)
7. Northwest Territories
Low: $25.00/hr (N33,115.00/hr) | Median: $30.00/hr (N39,738.00/hr) | High: $40.00/hr (N52,984.00/hr)
8. Nova Scotia
Low: $18.00/hr (N23,842.80/hr) | Median: $24.00/hr (N31,790.40/hr) | High: $30.00/hr (N39,738.00/hr)
9. Nunavut
Low: $20.17/hr (N26,714.18/hr) | Median: $29.00/hr (N38,413.40/hr) | High: $40.00/hr (N52,984.00/hr)
10. Ontario
Low: $19.23/hr (N25,472.06/hr) | Median: $26.00/hr (N34,439.60/hr) | High: $35.00/hr (N46,361.00/hr)
11. Prince Edward Island
Low: $18.00/hr (N23,842.80/hr) | Median: $24.00/hr (N31,790.40/hr) | High: $30.29/hr (N40,122.13/hr)
12. Quebec
Low: $19.45/hr (N25,763.47/hr) | Median: $25.20/hr (N33,379.92/hr) | High: $34.50/hr (N45,698.70/hr)
13. Saskatchewan
Low: $18.50/hr (N24,505.10/hr) | Median: $27.00/hr (N35,764.20/hr) | High: $37.00/hr (N49,010.20/hr)
14. Yukon Territory
Low: $26.50/hr (N35,101.90/hr) | Median: $34.00/hr (N45,036.40/hr) | High: $43.27/hr (N57,327.44/hr)
Which regions pay truck drivers the most
The northern territories consistently offer higher wages, with the Northwest Territories and Nunavut both posting median figures of $30.00 per hour (N39,738.00) and $29.00 per hour (N38,413.40), respectively.
Among the provinces, Alberta and British Columbia lead. At the lower end, New Brunswick and Manitoba share the lowest starting wage, while Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island cap their high-end earnings at $30.00 per hour (N39,738.00) and $30.29 per hour (N40,122.13), respectively, below most other regions.
For Nigerians considering relocating to Canada as part of the ongoing japa wave, these figures offer a concrete look at what truck driving, one of the more accessible skilled trade roles for new residents, can realistically pay depending on the province chosen.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada released the salaries of registered nurses across all provinces and territories in the country.
Canada announces 29 occupations for job seekers
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada published the 29 priority occupations for foreign workers, covering roles in healthcare, agriculture, food processing and cleaning services.
Most of the jobs are in healthcare, and the priority list applies across Canada’s provinces and territories except Quebec. Find out which occupations made the list and what the government’s priority status could mean for foreign workers.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng