Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority encourages couples to complete a free online assessment before marriage to check the foreign spouse's chances of approval

Completing the Pre-Marriage LTVP Assessment can reduce the visa processing time from six months to just six weeks

Foreign spouses who previously held Work Permits face additional requirements before they can marry a Singapore citizen or Permanent Resident

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has outlined the steps foreign spouses must follow to obtain a Long-Term Visit Pass (LTVP) when married to a Singapore citizen.

The steps include what the couple should do before their wedding and after they tie the knot.

Singapore explains conditions for foreign spouses to get Long-Term Visit Pass. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Pre-marriage assessment recommended before wedding

Before tying the knot, the ICA encourages both the Singapore citizen and their intended foreign spouse to complete the Pre-Marriage LTVP Assessment (PMLA), a free online process available through the authority's portal. The assessment is not compulsory, but it carries significant practical benefits. It allows couples to gauge how likely the foreign spouse is to receive an LTVP, since marriage to a Singapore citizen does not automatically guarantee approval.

Completing the PMLA can also considerably shorten the processing timeline. Couples who go through the assessment and qualify may have their eventual LTVP application processed in approximately six weeks, compared to the standard six-month window for those who skip it.

During the assessment, both parties submit personal information similar to what will be required in the formal LTVP application. If the ICA determines that the intended spouse is likely to qualify, the couple receives a Letter of LTVP Eligibility (LLE), which remains valid for one year. This letter can then be used to support the LTVP application once the couple is legally married.

Work permit holders face extra steps

Foreign nationals who currently hold or have previously held a Work Permit in Singapore, including a Training Work Permit, must obtain approval from the Controller of Work Passes before proceeding with marriage to a Singapore citizen or Permanent Resident. This requirement applies regardless of where the marriage takes place or what form it takes, whether civil, religious, or customary.

Failing to seek this approval carries serious consequences. The foreign national risks losing work privileges in Singapore and may be barred from entering the country for a period of time. The Ministry of Manpower provides further guidance on this process.

Once married, the foreign spouse can formally apply for an LTVP. The Singapore citizen spouse is required to sponsor the application through the ICA e-Service platform using Singpass. Couples who encounter difficulties completing or submitting the application due to exceptional circumstances are advised to contact the ICA directly through its enquiry form for assistance.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng